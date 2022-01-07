KIA AMERICA APPOINTS STEVEN CENTER TO EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced that Steven Center will join the company on January 10 as chief operating officer and executive vice president. The former vice president of the automobile sales strategy division of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. will oversee strategy and execution for Kia's sales, service and marketing operations in the United States and will report to Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.

"Steven Center is a proven innovator with an impressive history of record-breaking achievements. Kia is focused on becoming a leader in sustainable mobility, and Steven's combination of retail and customer service expertise, forward-thinking leadership and advancement of alternative fuel vehicles will inform and strengthen our total transformation," said Sean Yoon.

Having served in various roles at Honda since 1993, Center brings a wealth of experience to his new role at Kia. Most recently, he oversaw Honda's four automobile regions in the U.S. Additional responsibilities included Honda and Acura market representation, sales and production planning, certified pre-owned sales, dealer communication, product and sales information, as well as export sales and distribution.

"Kia is clearly on the rise, and I am excited for the opportunity to continue building and growing the brand in the U.S.," said Center. "This is a time of tremendous change in the auto industry, and I look forward to working closely with the executive management team and retailers to deliver on Kia's ambitious sustainable mobility plans."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

