In the "Post-4-Trillion" era, Suzhou accelerates the construction of industrial innovation clusters in digital economy era

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 7, 2022 -- The "first meeting of the New Year" was held in Suzhou, China on January 5, announcing that the regional GDP of 2.2 trillion yuan was expected to be completed by 2021. The gross industrial output value has historically reached the milestone of 4 trillion yuan. "4 trillion" is a figure in a leading position at home and even in the world.

Suzhou has an important position and outstanding performance in the history of the policy of "reform and opening up", according to the Publicity Department of Suzhou Municipal People's Government.

Cao Lubao, Member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial CPC and Secretary of the Suzhou Municipal Committee of the CPC, said, "The ancient characteristic of Suzhou throughout its 2,500 years of history is the culture of Jiangnan region, and more than 40 years of reform and opening up is the attitude of embracing the world, and entering a new era is the spirit of innovation. The development of digital economy is not only the general trend of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial reform, but also an important way to promote the high-quality development of Suzhou."

The clear proposal of Suzhou to "cultivate and strengthen industrial innovation clusters in the era of digital economy" is to make greater contributions to the overall situation of China's development.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, Suzhou will dynamically invest more than 100 billion yuan in special funds to support industrial innovation clusters. 30 million yuan will be rewarded to those listed in the Fortune 500 in the world for the first time, and 10 million yuan to those in the Fortune 500 in China for the first time.

Suzhou has the scale advantage of building innovation clusters. At present, it has formed 3-trillion-level industries of advanced materials, electronic information and equipment manufacturing. Cao Lubao said, "Under the overall planning and coordination of the government, all kinds of parks provide soil, finance provides water, policies are like sunshine, and public opinion is like air, forming a community of shared life that converges into an inexhaustible driving force for high-quality development and a distinct symbol of the city."

