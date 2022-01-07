SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SYTE, OCDX, EPAY, and MPHX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC: SYTE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC: SYTE), in connection with the proposed merger with CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC ("CrossingBridge"). At closing, SYTE and CrossingBridge will become wholly owned subsidiaries of a newly formed holding company, ENDI Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the outstanding securities of each of SYTE and CrossingBridge will be exchanged for common stock of ENDI Corp., resulting in SYTE stockholders owning 52.5% of ENDI Corp. common stock. If you own SYTE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syte

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: OCDX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: OCDX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Quidel Corporation ("Quidel"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, OCDX shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each OCDX common share that they own. If you own OCDX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ocdx

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of EPAY by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, EPAY's shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash for each share of EPAY common stock that they hold. If you own EPAY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/epay

MPB BHC, INC. (OTC: MPHX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MPB BHC, INC. (OTC: MPHX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Alerus Financial Corporation ("Alerus"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MPHX's shareholders will receive 0.74 of a share of Alerus for each MPHX share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $22.11 based upon Alerus's January 6, 2022 closing price of $29.88. If you own MPHX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mphx

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP