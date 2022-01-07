Tuya Smart, JEM, and Razer Expand Monster's® Strategic Partnership with Launch of Razer Chroma™ RGB Integration

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a global IoT development platform services provider, alongside Monster®, Razer™, and JEM Accessories, announced an expansion of Tuya and JEM's strategic partnership by integrating Monster™ Smart Illuminessence™ lighting products into the Razer Chroma™ RGB ecosystem.

This new integration will enable immersive decorative lighting experiences indoors and out and consumers will soon elevate their game with next-level, real-time LED multi-sensory lighting experiences. Designed to enhance existing in-game play, this partnership was galvanized with the commitment to expand the Razer Chroma™ lighting ecosystem dynamically and dramatically. Monster™ Smart Illuminessence™ will be the largest selection of Razer Chroma-enabled lighting products in the market.

Tuya and Monster's strategic partnership was initiated in 2018 and officially announced three years ago during CES in 2019. Today's announcement marks a step forward for both parties toward realizing a smart future made accessible to all. By leveraging Tuya's industry-leading IoT Development Platform services, they have been able to bring these smart products to consumers' homes quickly and reliably.

"As an important strategic partner, we're proud to support Monster™ Smart Illuminessence™ and JEM's continuous innovation using our open IoT Development Platform services," said Eva Na, CMO, Tuya Smart. "This new integration with Razer Chroma™ will open up new possibilities for consumers looking to enhance their gaming experience."

Seamless Integration

Razer Chroma™ RGB is the world's largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices. As the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, Razer's open ecosystem allows partners to connect their devices into the Razer Chroma™ ecosystem with Razer Synapse, bringing full-spectrum beauty to more gamers. Monster™ Smart Illuminessence™, manufactured by license partner JEM Accessories and developed with Tuya's IoT technology integrates seamlessly with all Razer Chroma-enabled devices to create a larger visual footprint within users home Wi-Fi network. From health statuses, power-ups and wins, every in-game action, on-screen color, and beat of music can enable connected lights to react in-real time seamlessly.

"Gamers are many things today. Gamers want to be entertained, gamers are competitors, gamers are content creators and Monster® thinks that lighting the environment that you're gaming in enhances that experience for all types of gamers," said Kevin Lee, SVP of Corporate Development, Monster®. "Relying on Tuya's ecosystem for device integration has allowed us to realize the opportunity to provide these gaming experiences to all consumers."

With over 16 million colors and endless possibilities for creative expression, all Monster™ Smart Illuminessence™ devices are RGB-enabled, Wi-Fi, app, and voice controlled, and designed to breathe spectacular color into any environment.

Raising the Bar with Monster™ Smart Illuminessence™ Lighting

For the last few years, Monster® has been expanding their highly successful Illuminessence decorative lighting collection with bold design, innovative features, and international distribution. Developed by license partner, JEM Accessories, Monster™ Illuminessence™ products are currently sold at many of the world's largest retailers. "We're expanding the gamer's lifestyle experience beyond the screen. When gamers sync their Monster™ Smart Illuminessence™ products to their PC with Razer Chroma™, they will experience the next level in immersive, multi-sensory gaming and ambient lighting throughout their entire home," said Elie Chemtob, CEO, JEM Accessories. "Working with Tuya has allowed us to get these products to market quickly, competitively, and reliably, meeting the demand of consumers online and offline."

"We're so proud to work with incredible brands like Monster® to help them bring their innovative ideas to life and delight consumers," said Tina Yu, General Manager for North America and Eurasia, Tuya Smart. "The integration with Razer Chroma™ will extend this offering into so many more households across North America, further realizing our collective vision for a more connected future."

ABOUT TUYA SMART

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) is a leading technology company focused on making our lives smarter. Tuya does this through offering a cloud platform that connects a range of devices via the IoT. By building interconnectivity standards, Tuya bridges the intelligent needs of brands, OEMs, developers, and retail chains across a broad range of smart devices and industries. Tuya solutions empower partners and customers by improving the value of their products while making consumers' lives more convenient through the application of technology. Through its growing commercial SaaS business, Tuya offers intelligent business solutions for a wide range of verticals. The Company's platform is backed by industry-leading technology complete with rigorous data protection and security. Tuya partners with leading Fortune 500 companies from around the world to make things smarter, including Philips, Schneider Electric, Lenovo and many others.

For More Information please contact: pr@tuya.com

ABOUT MONSTER® PRODUCTS

Monster® has been leading the way with innovation in Headphones, Speakers, HDMI Cables, and Power Solutions for over four decades and currently holds 1174 Trademarks for several different product categories globally. At Monster® our fundamental, driving principle is "Always Lead. Never Follow." Now looking forward to today and the next four decades trailblazing smart IoT products, powered by Tuya.

The Head Monster, Noel Lee, an entrepreneurial icon in the entertainment and music industries, has worked with some of the world's finest musicians and professionals. He started Monster Cable® & Monster Power® over 40 years ago in a San Francisco garage. Noel has made milestones in design, technology, and performance with successes like Beats by Dr. Dre. Monster® has now moved beyond the status quo with higher performance headphones, speakers and decorative lighting.

For More Information please contact: pr@monsterproducts.com

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers. The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer™ is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services. Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer's software platform, with over 150 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer™ also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world's largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is headquartered in Irvine (California) with regional headquarters in Hamburg, Shanghai and Singapore. Razer™ has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

ABOUT JEM

JEM Accessories, Inc., is a privately held corporation specializing in the manufacturing and marketing of accessories for home theater, mobile devices, home automation, and computers. Licensed brands include Monster Smart Illuminessence, Energizer Connect smart home devices, Barbasol and Pure Silk beauty electronics, Armor All and STP automotive electronics and accessories, and their own brand Xtreme Cables.

Since its inception in 1999, JEM Accessories, Inc has grown in correlation to the high demand of a rapidly developing electronics industry. With many years of experience in the electronics industry, JEM takes pride in presenting an extensive state-of-the-art product line and continuously strives to develop innovative products and lifestyle solutions that meet today's technology demands. JEM Accessories is also recognized as a leading global supplier to many of the world's largest distributors and electronics retailers.

For More Information please contact: pr@xtremecables.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tuya Smart