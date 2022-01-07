Yunji Announces Launch of New Private Label Qingziyang Probiotics Beverage

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced the launch of its private label Qingziyang ("the Brand") brand probiotics bolus solid beverage (the "Beverage"). The Beverage, with winner of the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine Dr. Randy W. Schekman as honorary chief scientific adviser, was an immediate bestseller, as customers purchased 55,000 boxes in only forty seconds.

Qingziyang develops healthy and nutritious food for women and has partnered with leading companies in the probiotics industry, including IFF, a global leader in value-added ingredients, Wecare, a high-tech probiotics producer, and Yuanyi, a provider of robotics and automated production equipment, to jointly develop and produce the Beverage. The Brand utilizes cutting-edge preservation technology to ensure that the Beverage's six strains of patented probiotics can be effectively absorbed by the human body, helping restore the gut's natural balance of bacteria and improving digestive health. Yunji leverages its supply chain capabilities to ensure the safety of the Beverage, which is produced in a sterile environment on an automated production line.

Shanglue Xiao, Founder and CEO of Yunji, commented, "As an extension to our existing range of megahit products with billions of sales per year, the successful launch of the probiotic Beverage is further evidence of the success of our strategy of cultivating megahit products across all categories. Biotechnology is one of the industries of the future, and we are committed to further developing our capabilities so as to continue to deliver healthy and nutritious products to consumers. We all look forward to seeing Qingziyang become a leading force in the evolution of the health industry."

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Yunji's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Yunji may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Yunji's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Yunji's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China's e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China's e-commerce market; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to Yunji's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Yunji's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Yunji undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.

