DigiPlex Reinforces Customer Assurance with Successful Audits of ISO, SOC1 and IASE Certifications at All Eight Data Centers

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for scalable, sustainable and secure data centers, announce the successful completion of audits of its key certifications at all eight of its data centers. Customers can be assured of performance in Quality Management Systems, Information Security, Environmental Management and Occupational Health and Safety as well as financial controls. Collectively these certifications support DigiPlex's ongoing commitment to deliver on customer expectations.

Audit teams from DNV reviewed DigiPlex certifications for ISO 9001: Quality Management Systems; ISO27001: Information Security Management System Standard; ISO 14001: Environmental Management System Standard; and ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management. Deloitte audited both SOC1 and ISAE 3402 Type II compliance. These compliance standards were assessed and audited across all eight of the DigiPlex sites, with both auditing firms confirming the certifications. These audits included extensive reviews of controls and data as well as site visits to verify their correct implementation.

The confirmation of the continued compliance to all these standards provides significant assurance to DigiPlex customers. Whichever DigiPlex data center they choose to locate in, they are guaranteed the same exceptional levels of service. Even through the challenging times of the COVID pandemic, these audits demonstrate that the high levels of service commitments by DigiPlex and expected by clients, were never compromised.

Both audits cover the period 1st November 2020 to 31st October 2021 and were timed to facilitate the inclusion of these standards in the reporting of DigiPlex customers. With most companies reporting on a calendar year there is ample time for these certifications to be included as part of customers' own assurance and certification sections of annual reports.

Commenting on the audits Steven Moir, Compliance and Assurance Director at DigiPlex, commented "We selected DNV and Deloitte for their international reputations as stringent auditors. These certifications are an important aspect of the assurance we provide to our customers. It is important that we hold ourselves to the highest standards in all of these areas and strong audits are key to that credibility."

DigiPlex CEO, Wiljar Nesse, added; "These certifications are a key part of the service we offer our customers. We deliberately time these audits to make it easy for customers to leverage our certifications as part of their assurance processes. Proving our continued compliance helps our customers prove their compliance in turn to their own stakeholders, customers and prospects."

The latest certifications for all DigiPlex sites can be viewed here.

