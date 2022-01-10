Drift Announces Sixth Global Location in Guadalajara, Mexico

BOSTON and GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift, the leader in Conversational Commerce for B2B, today announced its newest company location in Guadalajara, Mexico. Mexico's proximity to the U.S., and its multilingual workforce will help Drift achieve diverse sales targets and deliver critical support to customers, making it the ideal place to serve the company's target market across Latin America.

"Guadalajara is a booming technology hub in Mexico and Drift's selection and investment in the city for their center of excellence further validates our vibrant economy," said Bismarck Lepe, CEO of Wizeline. "Drift is a recognized global leader in conversational sales and marketing and we're excited to welcome them to our growing community of innovation in Guadalajara and support their expansion in Latin America."

Drift Guadalajara will support go-to-market initiatives designed to meet growing demand as more companies realize the power of conversational marketing, sales and service to provide a more seamless buying process for B2B businesses. Drift intends to grow the Guadalajara team to 40 employees by 2022 and to 100 employees by 2023. Drift Guadalajara is the company's sixth global location and conversation space – a term coined for Drift's offices in a digital-first workplace; Drift also has offices in Boston, San Francisco, Tampa Bay, London and Australia.

"As Drift continues to expand globally, we remain intentional about identifying new locations and making decisions that align with our core DNA as a company to create and enable diversity in technology," said David Cancel, co-founder and CEO of Drift. "Guadalajara is home to incredible talent and innovative technology leaders, and we are excited to play a part in the expansion of this community. Our new conversation space will help us scale talented and diverse engineering teams to build world-class products for our global customer base while capitalizing on the rapidly growing market we see in Latin America."

Drift is immediately hiring in Mexico for a variety of roles in Engineering and Company Success. To learn more and apply, visit https://www.drift.com/about/careers/ . The company will be hosting a virtual event for prospective candidates on Wednesday, January 19. More information about the event and the registration page can be found here .

Drift® is the leader in Conversational Commerce for B2B, making business buying frictionless, more enjoyable and more human. Drift combines Conversational Marketing and Conversational Sales into a single platform that integrates chat, email, video and artificial intelligence (AI) to power the right conversations at the right time between buyers and sellers. More than 50,000 customers use Drift to deliver a unified customer experience that builds trust and accelerates revenue. Representing less than 1% of unicorns led by Latino founders, Drift is building an equitable, enduring company to transform the way businesses buy from businesses. For more information, visit www.drift.com and follow @drift.

