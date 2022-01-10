Dunxin Financial (DXF.US) Sets Up Computing Power Investment Fund and Plans of Intelligence Computing Power Centre based on Metaverse Platform

WUHAN, China, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Metaverse industry, artificial intelligence computing power infrastructure becomes important strategy deployment and key content of "New Infrastructure" under the new development paradigm. The investment in new computing power infrastructure meets the requirement s of global social economy development and transition. It plays important role in promoting the implement of artificial intelligence strategy, energizing of real economy transition, enhancing the society governance and promoting the cultivation of professionals in artificial intelligence and engineering technology industries.

During the process of business transition into Metaverse industry, DXF works carefully and make steady progress by consolidation of industry foundation and integration of industry and finance. We start from infrastructure and hardware and dedicate to create Metaverse ecology with independent R&D and innovation capabilities. We plan to press fast moving button for our business transition by setting up "Computing Power Investment Fund" with overseas and domestic well-known financial institutions and individual investors. The total investment is around RMB1 billion.

The main functions and applications of DXF's artificial intelligence computing power centre include:

Powerful real-time computing and processing. It may provide users with unobstructed network access and browse, such as webpage browse, video entertainment, online game, online payment, etc. Large-scale data computing. Huge load of data computing is backed by powerful computing power resources, such as distributed computing of block chain, cloud services and computing, scientific research and computing, etc. Cold data business, such back-up storage, data transfer, etc.

Artificial Intelligence Computing Power Centre of DXF is expected to be located in Hong Kong and some overseas regions and start to operation in next 3-5 years.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial, established in March 2013 with headquarter in Wuhan, China, is an innovative fintech company originally engaged in business of providing loan facilities to micro sized enterprise and individuals.

After listed in New York stock exchange, we strategically consider and plan main business transition. In the past two years, we conducted deeply research and analyze over 200 projects in medical health, bio-pharmaceuticals, cold chain logistics, big data and block chain industry. In 2021, we decided to focus our attention to Metaverse industry. By ways of investment, merge and acquisition, integration of resources and energizing of business management, we execute our planning and rapidly step into Metaverse industry.

After its business transition, the Company will develop block chain, NFT digitalization and be involved in the Metaverse business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "to be," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Dunxin Financial's control, which may cause Dunxin Financial's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results or events may differ from those anticipated or predicted in this press release, and the differences may be material. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Dunxin Financial 's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Dunxin Financial does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

