Voyager Space Appoints Monique Brown as Director of Business Development

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space , a global leader in space exploration, today announced the appointment of Monique Brown as Director of Business Development for national security programs. Brown, a former Director of Strategy and Business Development at Lockheed Martin, will be responsible for identifying growth opportunities and expanding Voyager's customer base in the national security space sector.

Voyager recently expanded its defense capabilities, acquiring technology company Valley Tech Systems which develops controllable solid hypersonic propulsion and open architecture ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) for defense and commercial sectors. Valley Tech Systems announced in December a $94 million contract from Lockheed Martin for an advanced solid-propulsion subsystem for its Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) contract with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

"Monique is a powerhouse, with a proven track record of building a wide network of national security relationships across the U.S. government and with allied partners," said Clay Mowry, Chief Revenue Officer at Voyager Space. "She will be an invaluable asset to Voyager as we continue to provide services and solutions for the national security community. We are thrilled to have her on board."

Brown brings nearly two decades of experience to Voyager, most recently leading and developing the aeronautics business development team for South, Central, and Eastern Europe at Lockheed Martin. Previously, Brown served as the Senior Manager of International Strategy and Business Development at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and as a Policy and Program Analyst at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. Brown's experience also spans across the Defense Intelligence Agency, U.S. European Command Intelligence Directorate, and both the U.S. Air Force Office of International Affairs and the General Counsel.

"Voyager is breaking the mold across commercial space, offering a unique and inimitable set of capabilities primed to the industry's precise needs," said Monique Brown, Director of Business Development, Voyager Space. "I'm eager to get to work with the team and further strengthen Voyager's footprint within the national security sector."

Brown's appointment comes after a momentous year for Voyager, including NASA's selection of Voyager Space company Nanoracks to build a first-of-its-kind commercial space station alongside Lockheed Martin and the appointment of industry veteran Clay Mowry as Chief Revenue Officer.

Voyager Space is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated NewSpace company capable of delivering any space mission humans can conceive. The firm's first-in-industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by replacing traditional private capital models with a longer-term approach that provides permanent capital.

