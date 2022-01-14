Algonomy to Unveil Its Algorithmic Decisioning Platform that Drives Real-time Customer Engagement at Scale During Retail's BIG Show 2022

Social Proofing, Algorithmic Catalog Enrichment, Visual AI Based Recommendations, Real-time Customer Data Platform On Display at Booth 6403

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Algonomy , a leader in algorithmic decisioning, will showcase its expanded platform that features new and advanced uses of AI that enable real-time customer engagement during the National Retail Federation's Annual Convention and Trade Show at the Jacob K. Javits Center from Jan. 16-18, 2022.

Working with some of the world's largest brands such as eBay, McDonald's, Price Chopper, Tiffany & Co., Pizza Hut, Domino's, HP and Boots, Algonomy leads the industry when it comes to creating a data-centric single view of today's digitally native consumer, and decisioning intelligence to drive hyper-personalized engagement.

The retail technology solution partner will have several demonstrations for marketing, commerce and merchandising leaders available in its booth (#6403) throughout the three-day exhibition, including:

Social Proof Messaging

One of the main highlights of the company's latest release is Social Proofing, technology that gives retailers the ability to build credibility and aid consumer decisions using social approval. Social Proofing offers a way to create trust, urgency and reliability during the shopping journey and is algorithmically optimized in real-time to provide shoppers critical information on trending products through views, purchases, inventory levels and more. The product is enterprise grade and self-serve for marketers.

Visual AI Deep Recommendations

Visual AI helps companies replicate in-store personal shopping experiences on digital commerce properties, and uses deep learning to help online shoppers find products that resemble what they like and also get complete-the-look recommendations. Using product images that do not require historical events and behavioral data to generate relevant product recommendations, Visual AI is unlike traditional recommender engines.

Real-Time Customer Data Platform

The CDP is the foundation of the company's Algorithmic Decisioning Platform, enabling intelligence-infused decisions by integrating demand and supply to create granular customer segments. In addition to identity resolution and built-in customer analytics, this enhanced version comes with real-time capabilities such as data ingestion, profile updates, audience discovery, decisioning intelligence, and audience activation.

Algorithmic Catalog Enrichment

This new capability will help e-commerce retailers create rich high-quality product catalogs, thereby helping shoppers select products that meet their nuanced requirements. Algorithmic Catalog Enrichment also uses deep learning and image-based feature extraction techniques to automatically identify product attributes and metadata from descriptions and images. In addition to reducing the burden of manually updating product attributes, a well-developed catalog improves product discovery and search results, and eases shopper decision-making, leading to higher conversions and reduced instances of product returns.

NOTE TO MEDIA AND ANALYSTS:

Algonomy will offer in-booth demonstrations throughout the three-day event during EXPO hours. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting or learning more , visit booth 6403 or email hello@algonomy.com.

About Algonomy

Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance) empowers leading brands to become digital-first with the industry's only real-time Algorithmic Decisioning Platform that unifies data, decisioning and orchestration across marketing, digital commerce and merchandising for the retail industry. With industry-leading retail AI connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as the foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration, merchandise analytics and supplier collaboration. Algonomy is a trusted partner to more than 400 leading retailers and brands, QSRs, convenience stores and more, and our global presence spans over 20 countries. More at algonomy.com

Media Contact

Amit Jain

amit.jain@algonomy.com

View original content:

SOURCE Algonomy