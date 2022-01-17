Georgians to Celebrate School Choice Week with Statewide School Choice Virtual Panel, Savannah Charter School Expo

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia will celebrate School Choice Week with a pair of virtual events supporting families in Savannah and statewide in navigating their school options for 2022-2023.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Virtual Savannah Charter School Expo will allow families to hear directly from the leaders of the city's public charter schools as they share their schools' missions and how parents can apply. The free event will take place at 7 p.m., and families can register for a Zoom link at https://p2a.co/UKx1OVO .

"This important event provides greater access to high-quality educational options for Savannah families," said Tony Roberts, president and CEO of the Georgia Charter Schools Association. "Those attending the forum will have the opportunity to learn more about the unique public charter schools in the Savannah area and explore whether one of these amazing schools best fits the needs of their children."

For families statewide, GeorgiaCAN will host a virtual panel discussion at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, elevating family voices on school choice. Parents will share their stories of navigating school options and finding the right fit for their child. Families can RSVP at https://p2a.co/huPhYlB

"GeorgiaCAN's work is rooted in parent voice," said Steven Quinn, state outreach director of GeorgiaCAN. "We know, given the effects of the pandemic over the past two years, many families now have a deeper understanding of how their children learn and a renewed interest in school options. That's why we're excited to host this parent panel on school choice."

Both events are planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

These events are planned by GeorgiaCAN and Georgia Charter Schools Association.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content:

SOURCE National School Choice Week