Popular FinTech Platform LOANZ Wins the 2021 Best of Irvine Awards for Online Personal Loans

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Loanz.com, the popular FinTech platform for personal loans has recently been awarded the "Best of Irvine" Awards for 2021. Loanz.com was originally founded in California, prior to Canadian based Fintech giant Consumer Genius Inc. acquiring it in 2016 for an undisclosed fee, that was said to be a multi-million-dollar acquisition. Since then, Consumer Genius Inc. has re-engineered the Loanz technology and platform, to allow it to be fully digital and focus on Personal Loans in Canada, with a view to expand the brand throughout North America by 2022.

Paul Hadzoglou, the company's President says "We are thankful to the Irvine program for this Award, knowing the origination and legacy of the Loanz technology, which was originally founded in Southern California, we are grateful to the Irvine program for the acknowledgement and recognition from a region that is widely and greatly known within the FinTech and Technology community". Says Paul.

Loanz is currently one of the most popular Personal Loan Platforms in Canada, with plans to launch into the United States in Q2 2022. Currently Loanz receives over 40,000 applications monthly through the Loanz platform from Canadians. A consumer can borrow money from Loanz for any reason, spanning from personal expenses, paying bills, vacation money, emergency expenses or even for debt consolidation purposes, Loanz.com continues to be a fast, easy and effective platform for Consumers looking for a loan.

Consumers can apply directly through Loanz and get an instant approval and funded within 24 hours. Loanz offers personal loans on a 1-year to 5-year term basis. The Loanz Platform also maintains a near 4.8 Star Customer Rating out of 5 on Trustpilot, the premier 3rd party review platform.



The Loanz platform is free to use for consumers Nationwide, and anyone can apply for a loan at no cost to themselves. The parent company of Loanz, Consumer Genius Inc., also operates in the United States and Australia, providing similar services to residents in those countries. Consumer Genius was recently named Canada's 15th fastest growing company by Report on Business TV and the Globe and Mail, and Canada's 4th fastest growing technology company by Maclean's Magazine and the Canadian Business Journal.

As a digital provider, Loanz is also helping applicants maintain social distancing. Consumers will be able to use Loanz contact-free service to apply for loans without leaving the comfort and safety of their homes, allowing consumers to obtain what they need, without having to step foot in a bank, office building, storefront, loan shop or similar, and all loans or services that you apply for through Loanz will be processed digitally. Loanz is available in Canada and plans to be available in the USA in 2022.

About Loanz

Established in 2015, Loanz.ca , Loanz.com or "Loanz" as its known, is a subdivision of Consumer Genius Inc. one of North America's fastest growing loan comparison Firms. Consumer Genius allows borrowers to compare rates from multiple lenders, comparing credit card rates, car loans, personal loans, small business loans and even credit rebuilding services. They combine expert advice and the best financial tools, empowering its customers to make the smartest financial decisions.Consumer Genius Inc. also owns top brands such as LendingArch, Crush Leads, Cars Fast and BestLendersFor.com

About the Irvine Award Program

The Irvine Award Program was created to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of businesses and organizations in and around Irvine, California. Our mission is to raise the profile of exemplary companies and entrepreneurs among the press, the business community, and the general public.

