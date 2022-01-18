2022 Polaris RZR Pro XP® Ultimate Rockford Fosgate® Limited Edition Factory Equipped with Stage 4 High-output 800-watt Audio System

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to partner with Polaris® to deliver epic sound in one of the best-selling high-performance RZR models, the new 2022 RZR Pro XP® Ultimate Rockford Fosgate® Limited Edition.

2022 Polaris RZR Pro XP® 4 Ultimate Rockford Fosgate® Limited Edition

The 800-watt high output audio system in the Rockford Fosgate edition RZR Pro XP® is twice as loud as previous systems.

The all-inclusive 800-watt Stage 4 high output audio system in these Rockford Fosgate edition vehicles is twice as loud as previous systems and was created for the rider who has always wanted more – more output, more volume, more bass, and more style. Featuring a 10-inch 400-watt amplified subwoofer, an additional 400-watt amplifier to drive the 6.5-inch mid-range speakers and 1-inch tweeters in front and 6.5-inch speakers in the rear.

Th 10-inch 400-Watt powered subwoofer features E.B.E.™ (Enclosed Bass Ecosystem), meaning the powered subwoofer and amplifier are built to the exact vehicle specifications for maximized bass performance and superior reliability. This all-in-one ecosystem houses everything you need for top tier bass output.

Both the front and rear speakers are positioned to be rider centric, meaning they are directly focused on the rider for that next level audio experience. To add style the rear off-road ready factory speaker enclosures are finished with rugged stainless-steel grilles badged with the Rockford Fosgate name and illuminated by Blue Hue™ super bright LED Lighting. The 100-watt 6.5-inch injection molded midrange and 1-inch LCP tweeter combination in the front of the vehicle create the front stage and are front-lit with the same Blue Hue™ lighting as the rear speakers.

Overbuilt for the outdoors, every part of this audio system is O.R.R.™ (Off-Road Ready) and designed to withstand the elements. The speakers, amplifiers, subwoofer, and enclosures will endure UV, mud, water, and sand, so drivers enjoy crystal-clear sound at any speed, in any driving condition.

