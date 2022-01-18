TAIPEI, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is facing a global ecological crisis around climate change. Human beings are in a time when one needs to take on the responsibility of acting both responsibly and ethically towards the environment. KAORI has been ahead of the curve in the green energy technology development sector. Supporting the industries' responsibility towards contributing to a green community. Today, it is not just a strategy to save costs, rather a brand growth strategy.

KAORI Ready To Higher Efficiency & Heating Performance For Cold-Climate Heat Pumps Challenge

In the battle against climate change, more changes are being made and electrification will be the key to it. From the cars we drive to the hot water boilers we use, electrification is the trend, and this offers a great opportunity for heat pump development.

Moreover, government incentive has never been absent during the energy transition. KAORI is so glad to hear about the Cold Climate Heat Pump Technology Challenge, announced by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), which aims to reduce the carbon footprint of cold climate heating solutions by improving the efficiency and affordability of new heat pumps.

Taking Steps Towards a Sustainable Future with KAORI BPHE Team

CO 2 can be a good solution for such a low ambient temperature scenario, and the KAORI BPHE Team offers various ranges of Brazed plate heat exchanger that works with CO 2 . For those who are interested in participating in this challenge, KAORI would be happy to donate or provide brazed plate heat exchangers to support them in this challenge. Contact us at sales@kaori.com.tw to have further discussion.

Join CCHP Technology Challenge

To participate in the challenge, contact the DOE at E3Initiative@ee.doe.gov.

For more information, visit:

https://www.energy.gov/eere/buildings/residential-cold-climate-heat-pump-challenge

ABOUT KAORI

Since 1970, when KAORI was established, the company's major goal has been to pursue cutting-edge heat treatment technology and to manufacture world-class products. KAORI has continued to improve its technology and quality, investing in research and development, and introducing the latest thermal technologies. Based on its core technologies in heat treatment, brass welding, and vacuum brazing, KAORI has developed industrial key components such as brazed plate heat exchanger, sendzimir mill roller with its own brand name. In recent years, KAORI has cooperated with several worldwide well-known companies to develop and manufacture system products in energy-saving and hydrogen energy. KAORI is actively stepping into the green energy space and rapidly becoming a green energy company. KAORI's production activity has evolved over time from "energy utilization" to "energy-saving", and further to today's "energy production". It shows KAORI's commitment towards protecting our environment and the Earth while creating a new green energy world with our partners together.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KAORI HEAT TREATMENT CO., LTD