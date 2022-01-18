KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMED ONE OF AMERICA'S MOST JUST COMPANIES BY JUST CAPITAL

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark today announced it was named among America's 100 Most JUST Companies for 2022 by JUST Capital. The annual JUST 100 list recognizes U.S. corporations that outperform their peers on issues such as fair pay, worker health and safety, benefits and work-life balance, ethical leadership, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, and producing sustainable products.

"We are proud to once again be included in the JUST 100 list," said Lisa Morden, Vice President of Safety, Sustainability & Occupational Health at Kimberly-Clark. "This recognition reflects Kimberly-Clark's commitment to living our values and delivering our purpose of Better Care for a Better World – for our people, consumers, communities and the environment."

To create its annual rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to determine how America's largest corporations measure up against the public's priorities for just business behavior, as identified in ongoing opinion polls involving over 150,000 participants. JUST evaluated 954 companies across five stakeholder groups and 20 issues to produce the 2022 rankings, including the JUST 100 list. Companies were drawn from the Russell 1000 Index, which represents over 90% of the U.S. stock market value.

"We've entered a new era of accountability where employees, customers, and investors want to understand if companies are not just talking the talk, but walking the walk to drive change on the critical issues of our time," said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. "The companies featured in the 2022 JUST 100 are demonstrating that purpose and profits can go hand in hand by delivering value to all stakeholders, including shareholders."

Kimberly-Clark's inclusion in the 2022 JUST 100 builds on the company's recent recognition as one of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies, Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies, and Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity.

The full list of JUST 100 companies, as well as a comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform, is available here.

About JUST Capital

The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to build an economy that works for all Americans by helping companies improve how they serve all their stakeholders – workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale, including income inequality and lack of opportunity. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help measure and improve corporate performance in the stakeholder economy. To learn more about how data-driven insights are creating a more just future for capitalism, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com .

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com .

