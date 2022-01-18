SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today Horizontal Steering Control functionality on the Trimble® Earthworks Grade Control Platform for Soil Compactors, the industry's first automatic steering control solution for soil compactors—and the next step towards Trimble's autonomous vision. Horizontal Steering Control helps operators achieve higher quality surfaces and consistent compaction. Compatibility with all soil compactor makes and models enables contractors with mixed fleets to achieve a faster return on investment.

Trimble Introduces Industry’s First Horizontal Steering Control for Soil Compactors

Trimble Earthwork's Horizontal Steering Control automatically steers a soil compactor using a 3D model or compaction pass line. This helps to improve compaction productivity and quality for operators of all skill levels by precisely controlling overlap between passes. Auto steering helps reduce operator fatigue while also minimizing over- and under-compaction, providing a more consistent sub surface for a higher quality, longer lasting finished product.

"We're committed to innovation and building solutions to meet our customers' needs no matter where they are on their journey to autonomy, both now and in the future. It's difficult to steer a soil compactor with accuracy and consistency, but over- or under-compaction leads to wasted time and materials and less durable surfaces," said Scott Crozier, general manager of Trimble Civil Construction. "Horizontal steering control allows operators to focus on machine performance and safety and deliver a higher quality, more consistent surface."

Trimble Automatic Steering Technology

Trimble Earthworks uses the NavController III steering technology from the Trimble Agriculture Division, leveraging the company's 20 years of industry-leading steering technology and applying it to civil construction applications. In 2020, Trimble also introduced Horizontal Steering Control as part of the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform for Dozers, another first in the construction industry. Horizontal Steering Control for Dozers automatically controls the machine to follow any horizontal alignment such as the back of a curb, breakline, roadway centerline or bottom of slope without operator assistance.

Availability



Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform for Soil Compactors with Horizontal Steering Control is available now globally through the worldwide SITECH® distribution channel. For more information, visit: heavyindustry.trimble.com/earthworks .

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trimble