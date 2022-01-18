VERMONT CREAMERY'S CREMONT AGED CHEESE WINS 2022 GOOD FOOD AWARD AGAIN; BIJOU AGED CHEESE WINS FOR FIRST TIME

WEBSTERVILLE, Vt., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Creamery , a B Corp certified artisanal cheese and buttermaker known for its consciously crafted fresh and aged goat cheeses, cultured butter, sour cream, and culinary cream, today was honored in the annual Good Food Awards in the cheese category for its Cremont and Bijou aged cheeses. This is the second Good Food Award win for Cremont and the first for Bijou. This award highlights the brand's dedication to superior craftsmanship and taste along with its commitment to doing business for good.

The win showcases Vermont Creamery's expertise in artisan aged cheese, surpassing over 2,000 other entrants across 50 states in a blind taste test. Cremont, named from the "Cream of Vermont," is a double-cream soft-ripened aged cheese made with a blend of cow and goats' milk and cream, featuring a unique fudge-like texture, sweet cream notes, and wrinkly rind. Bijou is a Vermont original, small soft-ripened goat cheese, inspired by the classic French style crottin. Through its responsible supply chain, Vermont Creamery products exceed the criteria for the prestigious award, including the use of locally sourced ingredients and adhering to sustainable agriculture practices. In addition, it is produced with milk from animals raised with outstanding animal husbandry.

"We are delighted to be acknowledged again this year in the Good Food Awards and appreciate the special recognition from the fellow responsible food community," said Adeline Druart, president of Vermont Creamery. "With almost four decades in the category, our mission to deliver exceptional taste is equally important as making a positive impact on people and the planet through our sustainable business strategy, central to everything we do. Thank you to our employees for their hard work and passion for the artisan cheesemaking craft and to our farmers for producing outstanding milk for those unique cheeses."

Heading into its eighth year as a B Corp Certified business, Vermont Creamery continues to deliver on its promise to give back through serving its surrounding communities, paying competitive starting wages, supporting local economies, using on-farm produced renewable energy to power the creamery, advocating for progressive family-friendly benefits and supporting an established network of family farms.

The Good Food Awards are presented by the Good Food Foundation, an organization that exists to celebrate and drive forward the important members of the food system who are producing elevated, authentic, and responsible food in order to humanize and reform American food culture. The nearly 200 winners will be honored in March of 2022 over the course of a three-day Good Food Awards Weekend where the public and trade are encouraged to come together to meet, taste and buy the award-winning products.

About Vermont Creamery

Founded in 1984 and B Corp certified since 2014, Vermont Creamery is a pioneer of artisan cheese, winning countless national and international awards for their suite of cheeses and cultured dairy products, while supporting a network of family farms and promoting sustainable agriculture in the region. Ranked in June 2021 in the top 10% of most purposeful brands, according to the 2021 Purpose Power Index , Vermont Creamery is an independently operated subsidiary of Minnesota-based Dairy Cooperative Land 'O Lakes, Inc. For more information, visit https://www.vermontcreamery.com .

