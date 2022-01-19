All Star Auto Lights Announces Acquisition of Autolights

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Auto Lights ("All Star"), a specialty distributor of alternative automotive parts and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital, announced today the acquisition of Autolights.

(PRNewsfoto/Atlantic Street Capital)

Autolights sells refurbished headlights, taillights, and fog lights primarily to the collision repair industry and automotive dealers. Autolights was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ferndale, MI within the Detroit metro area.

Matt Immerfall, Chief Executive Officer of All Star, commented, "The addition of Autolights provides us with new capabilities, expands our customer base and broadens our supply chain with their strong proprietary relationships. Autolights' operations enhance our deep repair capabilities and builds our geographic footprint, especially in the Midwest. We look forward to collaborating with the Autolights' leadership to enhance our refurbishment processes."

Phil Druce, Partner of Atlantic Street Capital, added, "We are excited to welcome the Autolights team to the All Star family and look forward to the combined growth ahead. We continue to target complementary opportunities to position All Star as a leading provider of high quality remanufactured and certified aftermarket lights and build our presence in the remanufactured and OEM replica wheels category."

About All Star Auto Lights

Founded in 2004 and based in Orlando, Florida, All Star is a distributor of replacement alternative lighting products to independent auto body shops and multi-site operators of collision repair centers. All Star has a nationwide distribution network through its 11 facilities and sells like-kind-and-quality recycled and refurbished original equipment manufacturer parts and certified aftermarket products, including headlamps, tail lamps, park lamps and fog lamps for foreign and domestic vehicles. For more information, visit https://allstarautolights.com/.

About Atlantic Street Capital

ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies with between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlantic Street Capital