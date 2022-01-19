BNY Mellon Wealth Management Expands Miami Office with Five New Hires

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management expands its Miami office with five new additions including Gina Smurro as senior client strategist, Sebastien Gault as family wealth advisor, Tamara Oswald as associate wealth manager, Jessica Diaz as analyst, global insights lab and Francesca Tabak as analyst, private banking. They are all based in Miami and report to Laura Kaplan, market president, Miami.

"While Miami has always been a perennial travel destination with its amazing beaches, diverse culture, thriving restaurants and burgeoning art scene, it has become a magnet since the pandemic for ultra-high net worth families and institutional clients leaving New York, Boston and California permanently for a better quality of life and more favorable tax and business climate," said Kaplan. "As this wonderful city has evolved, we have positioned our Miami office to mirror the influx of diverse residents with the addition of Gina, Sebastien, Tamara, Jessica and Francesca, as we support the delivery of our Active Wealth framework with existing and new clients in the Miami and South Florida area."

Gina will work with ultra-high-net-worth families, including business owners, corporate executives, private equity and hedge fund principals, as well as foundations and endowments on their comprehensive wealth needs.

Sebastien will work with ultra-high-net worth clients and prospects to advise on their overall wealth strategy, provide investment insights and optimize their asset allocation and investment selection.

Tamara will work with new and existing high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients to help them achieve their wealth goals.

Jessica will assist with research and analytics for existing and prospective clients, as well as strategy development, portfolio construction and client retention.

Francesca will work with the banking and lending team to assist with credit analysis, lending facility implementation as well as banking transactions.

Gina joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Citi, where she served as a private banker and advised ultra-high-net-worth clients and their family offices. Prior to that, she held various roles at J.P. Morgan including associate private banker and private banking analyst. Gina earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan. She also holds a Series 7 license, Series 63 license and Series 65 license.

Sebastien has over 20 years of financial services experience. Before joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, he was a senior vice president and portfolio manager at Bank of America Private Bank. Prior to that, Sebastien held various leadership roles including chief investment officer of a prominent family office, CNL Financial Group/JMS Holdings LLC and Management Consultant/Private Equity Advisory Team Leader at McKinsey & Company. He earned a bachelor's degree from Eckerd College and a Master of Business Administration from New York University. Sebastien is an active member of his community and currently serves on the board of the MILA Group.

Tamara brings 15 years of wealth management experience to her new role. She joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from United Financial Consultants where she worked as a financial consultant and provided risk management planning, estate and wealth management solutions for family businesses and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Tamara also held a variety of roles at Privatised Banking, RBC Wealth Management, TD Investment Services and TD Asset Management. She earned a bachelor's degree at York University in Toronto. Tamara also holds a Series 6 license and is a CPFA professional.

Jessica joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Bessemer Trust where she was an associate client advisor and provided personalized advice across investment management, wealth planning, trust administration and family office services. Prior to that, she served as a registered client associate at Morgan Stanley. Jessica earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Miami. She also holds a Series 7 license, Series 63 license and Series 65 license.

Francesca recently completed BNY Mellon Wealth Management's 2021 summer analyst class program where she had an opportunity to work closely with wealth managers to support client relationships. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Miami.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $321 billion in total client assets, as of December 31, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. For more information, visit www.bnymellon.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

