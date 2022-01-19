Echelon Fitness Offers Workouts with ProFootball Alums

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon , the connected fitness company revolutionizing the way people move, is offering an exclusive series of live, in-studio connected bike rides with former professional football players.

Reggie Wayne Rides with Echelon

Now through February 13, 2022, former professional players join Echelon instructors on an interview-style ride and include alums from the Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The rides take place at 6:30pm EST with the following schedule:

1/3/22 – Martín Gramática (now-On-Demand)

1/10/22 - Dorsey Levens (now-On-Demand)

1/17/22 - Ricky Watter (now-On-Demand)

1/24/22 – Fred Taylor LIVE!

1/31/22 – Reggie Wayne LIVE!

2/7/22 - Jevon "The Freak" Kearse LIVE!

"We are thrilled to continue to bring motivating athletes and content to our members. Our special guests boast 17 championship wins among them," said Kevin Custer, Chief Content Officer, Echelon Fitness. "We know how competitive these guys are, even off the field. We are excited to see how they will use their reputations and competitiveness to pump up members to support their favorite teams and players."

The rides will be live and also available On Demand on the member app. For more information about Echelon Fitness go to https://echelonfit.com/.

ABOUT ECHELON

Echelon has revolutionized at-home fitness since 2017 with a range of smart exercise equipment and an immersive membership experience. What began as a mission to make healthy living accessible to all has evolved to a thriving, global brand. Echelon empowers everyone to experience the feeling of elation and accomplishment after achieving their fitness goals. Members connect their Echelon smart bikes, rowers, treadmills, or fitness mirrors to the Echelon Fit app for access to live and on-demand workout classes filmed at Echelon studios around the world and led by professional instructors. Through the app, members track performance and progress in real-time, compete on the interactive Leaderboard and explore more than 2,000 off-equipment workouts to keep them motivated and inspired. For more information, visit echelonfit.com.

