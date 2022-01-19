Leading Auto Detailing Lifestyle Brand Chemical Guys Launches Galactic Black Wet Look Tire Shine Dressing

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemical Guys, the leading lifestyle brand for automotive detailing enthusiasts and professionals alike, today announced the launch of Galactic Black Wet Look Tire Shine Dressing, an easy-to-use, sprayable formula that allows shine enthusiasts to choose their own level of superior deep shine on tires, black rubber bumpers and black plastic trim.

Whether you’re looking for an ultra-high shine, new car shine or just a medium shine, Galactic Black Wet Look Tire Shine Dressing allows you to easily decide. The longer you leave the spray on your tires, and the more layers you use, the more shine you’ll see.

"We are so excited to give our customers exactly the deep shine they have been looking for."

Galactic Black Wet Shine not only offers a offers a deep, dark galactic shine that lasts for months, but it also helps protect your car's tires from deteriorating signs of aging. The oil-based formula contains water resistant polymers and enhanced resin technology that repels rain, as well as outside elements like UV rays to prevent fading, and grime, dust and dirt to keep your tires cleaner for longer. It's also dry to the touch and won't sling when applied properly.

"Our greatest asset is our customer," says Jennifer Olvera, Chemical Guys Brand Director. "Listening and learning from our tremendous global family helps us develop the best industry-leading products that customers love because they helped create them. Our products are formulated by our team and specifically tailored by the requests and requirements of our customers. The release of Galactic Black Wet Look Tire Shine Dressing has been much anticipated and we are so excited to give our customers exactly the deep shine they have been looking for."

Whether you're looking for an ultra-high shine, new car shine or just a medium shine, Galactic Black Wet Shine allows you to easily decide. The longer you leave the spray on your tires, and the more layers you use, the more shine you'll see. To use, clean the tires or trim and allow them to dry. Then spray onto an applicator before applying evenly across the surface. For an extreme shine, allow the product to air dry and for a new shine look, wipe off with a clean microfiber towel after ten minutes.

You can find Galactic Black Wet Look Tire Shine Dressing available for $9.99 on Chemical Guys' website or at the Detail Garage nearest you.

ABOUT CHEMICAL GUYS

Driven by adventure, a passion for shine, and a love for the road ahead, Chemical Guys is a worldwide leader in automotive detailing products for car care enthusiasts and professionals. From exclusive small-batch waxes to cutting edge ceramic coatings, and specialty cleaners for exteriors and interiors, Chemical Guys sets the industry standard when it comes to product innovation, technological advancement and education. Based in Southern California, Chemical Guys has evolved from a handful of passionate car fanatics to a global lifestyle brand with the largest digital library of automotive detailing "how to" content available. Learn more and join the Chemical Guys family at ChemicalGuys.com.

ABOUT DETAIL GARAGE

Detail Garage is the country's fastest-growing car care superstore. The nationwide retail franchise is the ultimate destination for auto detailing supplies, equipment, car care accessories and training. By combining the highest-quality products with educational detailing classes, Detail Garage has become the country's go-to retail store for car care enthusiasts, passionate car owners, and detailing professionals. After launching its initial location in Southern California, the brand has quickly expanded to over 80 locations over the last 6 years throughout the US and Canada. To find a Detail Garage near you or for more information on products, training or franchising opportunities visit www.detailgarage.com.

