Mycronic to demonstrate enhanced process control solutions for flexible PCB assembly at IPC APEX EXPO

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading global partner for integrated PCB assembly solutions, Mycronic will continue to demonstrate the benefits of the flexible factory at IPC APEX EXPO in San Diego, January 25-27, 2022. In addition to the latest in integrated SMT assembly solutions, advanced jet printing technology, dispensing and material handling solutions, the company will highlight recent advances in 3D inspection technologies, process analysis tools and process control software.

Mycronic MYPro Line

Agile solutions for a changing industry

As electronics assembly continues to grow more complex, with a trend towards smaller batch sizes and less predictable production environments, Mycronic will offer an array of new opportunities to enhance manufacturing agility. Regardless of their production volume, APEX visitors will have the opportunity to discuss their most pressing production bottlenecks with Mycronic's experts, whether the challenge is optimized planning, anticipating and adapting to process variations, or enabling product customization down to batch-size-one.

High-reliability manufacturers will also have the opportunity to discover how Mycronic's solutions can help secure their output quality for mission-critical applications such as aerospace, medical or advanced driving assistance, where failure is not an option. To address these extreme quality demands, a comprehensive range of process control, traceability and dispensing solutions will be on display.

For producers exploring new ways to convert production data into higher productivity, a number of new data visualization and programming tools will also be demonstrated at APEX. "Our process solutions already cover all of the factory workflows surrounding PCB assembly," says Clemens Jargon, Sr VP, Assembly Solutions High Flex, "including every process from naked board to coated product. Now we're bringing all this production and inventory data to the surface, making it more visible and more actionable. It's part of a continuous strategy to minimize the effort that goes into data preparation and programming, while enhancing user control."

A new generation of advanced AOI

Mycronic recently launched its new MYPro I series 3D AOI, a powerful in-line inspection system capable of continually improving product quality and first pass yield for all types of PCBs.

MYPro I series 3D AOI

Thanks to MYWizard, a newly designed user interface with intuitive programming guidance powered by AI technology, and to Escape Tracker, a real-time performance optimizer for the system's inspection library, programming time is reduced by up to thirty percent while inspection performance is secured at its optimum level. This new combination of advanced machine vision and machine learning results in efficient pattern and image recognition that simplifies fine-tuning and programming to virtually eliminate false calls and escapes, regardless of production conditions or programmer skill levels.

The new MYPro I series puts the possibility of advanced 3D inspection into the hands of any electronics manufacturer no matter how many changeovers a day they might have.



Enhanced connectivity and process control

With all MYPro process steps now Hermes compliant, Mycronic will demonstrate a growing range of new automation features, closed-loop processes and process control capabilities. The company's award-winning solder paste inspection and jet printing repair system will also be on display, showing how smart process integration can eliminate defects and automatically increase first pass yield. This solution will prove especially useful in electronics manufacturing for automotive applications, where rework of PCBs is typically not allowed. In addition, manufacturers of high-reliability electronics will learn how the MY700 Jet Printer efficiently handles leaded and lead-free water-soluble solder pastes.

The MYPro Link software, which correlates data between solder paste inspection and automated optical inspection, now features even more interconnected process controls to further improve inspection efficiency and line performance.

In addition, the new MYCenter Analysis software will provide opportunities to simplify production and enhance overall equipment effectiveness, by offering powerful new ways to act based on production data, improve process performance, and reduce operator intervention.

Tailored solutions for automated electronics protection

For high-reliability sectors such as automotive electronics, medical technologies and 5G infrastructure, electronics protection continues to grow in importance. At the same time, diverse requirements ranging from high-precision automation to customized fluid handling and process development are evolving rapidly.

To meet these demands, Mycronic has continued on its path of rapid innovation and customer-driven development to firmly establish its MYSmart series of coating and dispensing solutions as a leading choice among global tier-one manufacturers. At IPC APEX EXPO visitors can experience versatile conformal coating and dispensing solutions and the latest valve technologies.

Producers of consumer electronics will welcome the news of the new APJ1000 jet valve which, on the MY700 Jet Dispenser, comprises the market's fastest all-material jetting system. Wherever large-area, random-dot dispensing patterns are crucial to manufacturing quality and efficiency, the new jetting system brings the speed and accuracy of the MY700 into a far wider range of dispensing fluid applications.

To experience live demos and to learn more about Mycronic's MYPro Line, software and connectivity solutions, and MYSmart dispensing and coating platforms, visit booth #1033 at IPC APEX EXPO in San Diego, January 25-27, 2022.

For additional information, please contact:

Clemens Jargon

Sr VP

Assembly Solutions High Flex

Tel: +46 8 638 52 00, e-mail: clemens.jargon@mycronic.com

Simon Sandgren

Head of Strategy & Marketing

Assembly Solutions High Flex

Tel: +46 8 638 52 00, e-mail: simon.sandgren@mycronic.com

Cathrin Wisén

Director Corporate Communications

Corporate Office

Tel: +46 8 638 52 00, e-mail: cathrin.wisen@mycronic.com

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

