NARSSA Announces Partnership with the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA)

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA), the leader in expert Social Security education, training, and analysis fulfillment for financial professionals, has announced a partnership with the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA). NAPFA is the country's leading professional association of fee-only, fiduciary financial advisors—highly trained professionals who are committed to working in the best interests of those they serve.

As the last of the 75 million plus baby boomers reach Social Security eligibility over the next six years, the demand for expert Social Security income planning advice is unprecedented. One of the common themes that advisors hear is that their clients tend to underestimate both the amount of Social Security income they are entitled to, as well as the complexity of the Social Security rules that determine how much they can receive. Social Security income planning is the cornerstone of any comprehensive retirement plan. NAPFA members who earn their RSSA® credential will be well positioned to help their clients with this critical function.

NARSSA and NAPFA will be collaborating on several initiatives to promote Social Security education to NAPFA's member community. These initiatives are to include educational programs, articles, podcasts, and other program benefits for NAPFA members. NAPFA members who complete NARSSA's Social Security education course will have the opportunity to earn their RSSA® credential and be recognized by clients as Social Security experts.

"We are delighted to establish a partnership with NAPFA," said Todd S. Whiton, CEO of NARSSA. "NAPFA's commitment to professional development for its fee-only, fiduciary financial planners sets a very high standard for the financial services industry." Whiton continued, "Our vision is for the RSSA® credential to be the 'gold standard' for expert Social Security advisory and we couldn't be more excited to work with NAPFA members to help them support their clients with their Social Security income planning needs."

"The new partnership with NARSSA aligns with NAPFA's strategic objective to elevate practitioner competency in key areas of financial planning. Partners like NARSSA amplify our ongoing efforts to bring relevant and advanced content to affiliated financial planning professionals," added Geoffrey Brown, CAE, NAPFA CEO. "We are really excited about the possibilities created through this new partnership as we strive towards enhancing the capabilities and competency of fee-only, fiduciary financial planning professionals."

About NARSSA

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts provides financial professionals with a 5-course online training program approved by the IRS, the CFP Board and NASBA for professional continuing education. Passing the online program is a prerequisite for taking the National RSSA Competency Exam and earning the RSSA certificate credential. The RSSA credential demonstrates that accredited financial professionals have been educated in a foundation of Social Security advanced concepts and trained to use analytical software to provide specific Social Security claiming options for clients, resulting in financially beneficial retirement strategies. For more information, visit www.narssa.org or www.rssa.com . Follow NARSSA on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RSSAnews

About NAPFA

Since 1983, The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors has provided Fee-Only financial planners across the country with some of the highest standards possible for professional competency, comprehensive financial planning, and Fee-Only compensation. With more than 4,200 members across the country, NAPFA is the leading professional association in the United States dedicated to the advancement of Fee-Only financial planning. Learn more at www.napfa.org.

