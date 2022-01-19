Pierce Washington Recapitalized for Growth by Kidd & Company, Ignite Labs, Spring Capital and Southfield Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierce Washington, LLC, a leading software system integrator executing enterprise-level configure-price-quote ("CPQ") and digital commerce implementations, has been recapitalized for growth. The investment group included Kidd & Company, a family office doing direct thesis-driven equity investing in the lower middle market, as well as Ignite Labs, Spring Capital and Southfield Mezzanine.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Pierce Washington has built a reputation for customer focus and delivery excellence. The recapitalization will accelerate Pierce Washington's growth and expansion, specifically in offering its customers a "total commerce" solution across the quote-to-cash business process.

Pierce Washington will continue to be led by its Partners: John Carey, Faris Yamini, and Rob Watters. Founding Partner John Carey commented, "This investment validates the brand we've built and the work that we've done for our Enterprise clients over the last 17 years. Accelerating our growth will enable Pierce Washington to better support the digital transformations our B2B customers are embarking upon."

Marc Murphy from Ignite Labs will serve as Chairman of Pierce Washington. Marc has known and worked with the Pierce Washington team in his previous roles and stated, "This investment is aimed at accelerating Pierce Washington's growth in a high demand and exciting market space. I'm looking forward to building on the success of the founding team and continuing the company's focus on customers and delivery."

Kidd & Company's investment process was led by its Partner, Gerry DeBiasi, who commented, "I am truly excited to be partnering with the Pierce Washington team, as well as Ignite Labs, Spring Capital, and Southfield Mezzanine, to accelerate the growth of Pierce Washington. John, Faris, and Rob have built a great company with great people and great customers, and this transaction will allow the company to continue this path but with more resources behind it."

About Pierce Washington

Founded in 2005, Pierce Washington assists companies with the digital transformation of their Quote-to-Cash process. We help organizations connect their customers, channel partners, and internal sales teams with the information they need to increase revenue and improve margins. Our clients understand that achieving the benefits of a digital transformation strategy requires knitting together a patchwork of customer information that lives across the enterprise. Pierce Washington was founded in 2005. Our founders, who came from the global system integrators, saw an opportunity to bring the experience of larger consulting firms but with more focused teams and a more flexible approach. For more information, visit www.piercewashington.com .

About Kidd & Company

Kidd & Company is the private equity arm of the Kidd Family Office. It develops thesis-driven investment strategies in the lower middle market and invests its capital in these strategies. Its focused, non-traditional approach to private equity investing has allowed the firm to grow and prosper for more than 45 years. It invests in companies that are growing and profitable but where it can help accelerate the companies' growth into the future. For more information, visit www.kiddcompany.com .

About Ignite Labs

Ignite Labs is an investment consulting firm that partners with founders and private equity investors to drive thesis-based investments in the enterprise software and tech-enabled services sector. We provide years of industry experience in creating process driven approaches to implement the shared vision and accelerate company growth.

About Spring Capital

Spring Capital Partners was founded in 1999 to provide mezzanine capital to growing small and medium sized businesses. The firm has managed over $600 million of capital and is currently investing out of its fourth fund, Spring Capital Partners IV, a $250 million SBIC. Investments are made in the form of subordinated debt and minority equity, typically in the range of $2 million to $20 million per investment. In addition to investing in change of control/buyout transactions with committed private equity funds and independent sponsors, Spring Capital also provides capital to privately held businesses to support acquisitions, growth, and minority recapitalizations. For more information, visit www.springcap.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a lower middle market investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, operating both control-focused private equity funds and non-control, debt-oriented mezzanine funds. Southfield Mezzanine, the firm's dedicated SBIC strategy, focuses on unitranche, subordinated debt, and non-control equity co-investments in US-based businesses generating $3-15MM of EBITDA. This industry-agnostic strategy looks to partner with private equity funds, independent sponsors, as well as directly with experienced management teams. For more information, visit www.southfieldmezz.com.

