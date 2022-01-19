Product launch officially establishes Provus as one of the industry leaders in the Services Quoting Cloud allowing customers to automate the entire Sales Quoting Lifecycle to Accelerate Deals, Maximize Revenue, and Increase Gross Margins

Provus Inc. Launches Services Quoting Cloud to bridge a critical gap in the sales process automation Product launch officially establishes Provus as one of the industry leaders in the Services Quoting Cloud allowing customers to automate the entire Sales Quoting Lifecycle to Accelerate Deals, Maximize Revenue, and Increase Gross Margins

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provus Inc., today announced the launch and general availability of their SaaS platform EPQ (pronounced Epic) which offers Collaborative Estimation, Pricing, and Quoting capabilities to project-based services providers in multiple industries, This product is now available on the Salesforce AppExchange Marketplace.

Provus Product Demo

Product launch officially establishes Provus as one of the industry leaders in the Services Quoting Cloud.

The quoting of complex services has been historically plagued by lack of reliable estimates and tension between sales objectives for closing a deal and the delivery teams' objectives for on-time / on-budget project delivery and customer success. Financial controllers are unsure if deals being quoted meet desired margin and revenue targets without exposure to the risk of overly optimistic or aggressive quoting. Human Resource departments struggle to accurately plan for talent acquisition and development to match the demand to talent headcount acquisition and development match demand.

Provus , a Salesforce AppExchange Partner, has launched an advanced solution that helps service provider organizations overcome these challenges and achieve accelerated turnaround time, larger deal sizes, and greater win probability, all while improving gross margins and mitigating compliance risk. Provus' unique AI-driven approach generates what-if scenarios that serve as the core of any services quoting process.

The Provus Services Quoting Platform launch includes many sought after features including Scoping Process Automation (Estimator), Quote Collaboration, Quote Scenario Modeling, Advanced Approvals, Document Generation (such as Proposals, SOWs), and a Spreadsheet-like easy to use Interface for managing complex Quotes, Quote Analytics, and much more. The advanced Scenario Modeling allows customers several benefits, such as accelerated turnaround time, larger deal sizes, and greater win probability – all while improving gross margins and mitigating compliance risk. Provus' unique AI-driven approach generates what-if scenarios that serve as the core of any services quoting process. This helps improve customer experience and service attachment rate.

Learn more about our Services Quoting Cloud

About Provus Inc.

Provus is a startup providing SaaS solutions to automate Services Quoting processes. Its unique AI-powered technology helps enterprise customers to accelerate turnaround time, grow deal sizes, and increase win probability faster – all while improving gross margins and mitigating compliance risk. Provus is an approved Salesforce AppExchange Partner. More information about the company is available at www.provusinc.com .

Press Contact:

Provus Inc.

info@provusinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Provus Inc.