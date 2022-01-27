American Elevator Group (AEG) Strengthens Position with New Appointments to its Senior Leadership Team

NEW YORK CITY, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elevator Group (AEG), one of the fastest-growing groups of select and experienced elevator service providers in the United States, announced today that it is continuing to strengthen its executive team with the addition of Eduardo Amato as Chief Financial Officer, Bryan Clairmont as Chief Operating Officer, and Eric Lazear as Vice President of Business Development.

"We are energized by the depth of experience we have gained with Eduardo, Bryan, and Eric joining us at AEG," said Mark Boelhouwer, AEG President. "These additions to our senior executive team are evidence of our continued commitment to making American Elevator Group the largest independent elevator service provider in North America while focusing on what is best for our customers."

As Chief Financial Officer, Eduardo Amato is succeeding Angelo Messina who remains a director and senior member of the AEG management team. Mr. Amato will be responsible for the company's finance function. In addition, he will continue the implementation of AEG's group-wide financial systems to support the company's business development activities.

Eduardo joins AEG with an impressive track record of achievements gained through his career, including his 12-year tenure with Schindler Elevator Corporation, most recently as Vice President, Finance Controlling of US operations. He holds a postgraduate degree in finance acquired in his country of birth, Brazil, and an MBA from Penn State University.

As Chief Operating Officer, Bryan Clairmont joins AEG's leadership team from Otis Elevator Company, where as Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer he was largely responsible for transitioning Otis from being a United Technologies business to a stand-alone public company.

Taking full ownership of AEG's operations resources, Bryan will be leading the company's efforts to streamline field activities and supply chain projects, to position AEG as best-in-class within the industry's competitive environment.

Bryan is a graduate of the US Naval Academy and a former Naval Officer, specializing in surface warfare.

As Vice President of Business Development, Eric Lazear will provide significant additional strength and depth to support AEG's pursuit of new business opportunities. He will be using his wealth of experience to build strong relationships with customers and consultants nationwide, while working alongside AEG's marketing team and group sales resources.

Eric has more than 35 years of experience in the elevator industry, where he most recently served as Regional Vice President of Sales for Vantage Elevation. Before joining Vantage, he was Director of Sales for Draka Elevator, a member of the Prysmian Group.

Founded in 2020, American Elevator Group is one of the largest independent elevator service providers in North America. The group consists of independent elevator companies that deliver local expertise and customer service across 21 states. Backed by significant resources in safety, finance, technology, marketing, and operations, the group is in a continuous state of growth. For more information on AEG, visit www.americanelevator.com .

