CMS Energy's Board of Directors Increases Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock to 46 Cents Per Share

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy today increased the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock to 46 cents per share, up from 43.50 cents per share.

Based on Wednesday's closing price for CMS Energy common stock, $62.35, the dividend represents an annualized yield of 3 percent.

The first quarter dividend for the common stock is payable Feb. 28, 2022, to shareholders of record Feb. 11, 2022.

Garrick Rochow, CMS Energy's president and chief executive officer, said the board's decision to increase the current dividend to $1.84 per share on an annualized basis reflects the successful execution of the company's strategy.

"CMS Energy remains committed to our Triple Bottom Line, which yields consistent industry-leading financial results that reward our investors, while we continue to deliver world class performance for all stakeholders," said Garrick Rochow, CMS Energy's president and chief executive officer. "Our new dividend reflects our confidence that we will continue to deliver on our promises this year."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.

