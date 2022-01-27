INSTITUT AUF DEM ROSENBERG BECOMES FIRST SCHOOL IN THE WORLD TO OFFER STUDENTS HUMANIX® QUALIFICATION

The prestigious Swiss boarding school enhances its bespoke, immersive learning environment with a cutting-edge program to teach students to maximize the benefits of technology

HÖHENWEG, Switzerland, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering Swiss boarding school Institut auf dem Rosenberg (Rosenberg) today introduced Humanix®– the program that trains students' cognitive capacities and literacy through the study of human connectives – to its holistic, individualized learning environment. The first school in the world to offer this program, Rosenberg will offer Humanix® to help students master 21st century challenges in coexistence with intelligent machines.

Humanix® will help Rosenberg students master 21st century challenges in coexistence with intelligent machines.

The addition of Humanix® to Rosenberg's accredited Rosenberg International Curriculum RIC® and Talent & Enrichment program underpins the school's mission to revolutionize the education system and encourages students to embrace the benefits of technology from an early age to prepare them to become leaders in the modern workplace.

"At Rosenberg, we embrace a forward-thinking approach to education that is well beyond the acquisition of knowledge," said Bernhard Gademann, Director General of Rosenberg. "We are proud to bring this offering to our students to help them understand, execute and develop innovations through an immersive learning experience based on experimental and project-based learning."

With an internal Humanix® qualification, students—starting as young as age 6—will graduate with essential data reading and analytics skills, as well as coding languages and mechatronics that are in high demand from top universities and global employers. In addition, students will become fluent in system thinking, entrepreneurship, cultural agility and critical thinking that will successfully prepare them for an existence with intelligent machines.

Students will select modules from the three Humanix® literacies to suit their individual learning journey. The program is personalised further through a variety of subject fields relevant across all subjects. Each course is designed to make learning context practical, applicable, relevant, and valuable.

Humanix® will also be housed in the newly created Humanix® Pavilion, dedicated to Data Science, adjoining Rosenberg's esteemed Future Park, a state-of-the-art facility where students can undertake projects guided by expert partners in the fields of science, technology, and design. Additional experiential programs include a Space Habitat designed in collaboration with Saga Space Architects; Boston Dynamics' agile, mobile robot, Spot; Climate Gardens by ETH Zurich; and the school's fleet of Audi e-trons that are powered by Rosenberg's very own vertical farm and wind trees.

*Mechatronics, also called mechatronics engineering, is an interdisciplinary branch of engineering that focuses on the integration of mechanical, electronic and electrical engineering systems, and also includes a combination of robotics, electronics, computer science, telecommunications, systems, control, and product engineering.

About Institut auf dem Rosenberg

Established in 1889, Institut auf dem Rosenberg is a Swiss boarding school providing a state-of-the-art, holistic learning environment for responsible leaders of the 21st century. They are passionate about the development of meaningful learning experiences for children and young adults, typically aged 6 to 18 years.

Rosenberg is proud to offer a uniquely contemporary learning experience, enabling exceptional academic results and personal development well beyond traditional education. Their outstanding team of teachers and professionals are more than just educators – they are true Artisans of Education.

Founded in 1889, Rosenberg's Swiss boarding school environment is renowned for its individual approach to education, enabling outstanding academic performance while featuring an unmatched array of Talent & Enrichment courses, all designed to broaden young minds and nurture their creativity. In a rapidly changing the world, the need for education to evolve is of more importance than ever before. While no one can predict the future, in a world increasingly driven by advances in technology, Institut auf dem Rosenberg must inherently nurture human skills such as creativity, intuition, and interpersonal social skills.

Rather than solely preparing students for exams by adhering to rigid curriculums, Rosenberg has created its own educational paradigm through the unique Rosenberg International Curriculum (RIC®), which fosters expertise while also preparing students for a wide range of external qualifications, including the International Baccalaureate (IB), A-Levels and Advanced Placement (APs). The RIC® is internationally accredited and widely recognised for its academic depth interdisciplinary approach where students can take early external qualifications well ahead of their age-group.

