Reuben Raucher & Blum Partners Recognized as 2022 Super Lawyers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Founding Partner Timothy Reuben and Partners Stephen Raucher and Stephanie Blum have each been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2022 Super Lawyers list.

Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research, and peer reviews by practice area.

"The Super Lawyers designation is an indication of our firm's dedication to our clients, our community, and the practice of law," Reuben said. "Peer recognition for professional excellence is always rewarding."

Reuben has litigated all types of business and tort cases, including real estate, construction, entertainment, copyright and trademark, trust and estates, employment, securities, antitrust, insurance, unfair competition, professional negligence, and complex civil matters. He has tried cases in both state and federal courts, multiple arbitrations, handled numerous appeals, and handled litigation in multiple states including New York, Virginia, Illinois, Nevada, and Alabama. A Harvard Law School graduate, Reuben is a frequent writer for legal publications including the Los Angeles Daily Journal.

Raucher's business litigation practice includes real estate, contract disputes and insurance coverage issues. He has an impressive track record in helping clients resolve insurance disputes, including matters involving habitability exclusions. Among his recent matters, Raucher assisted a landlord in obtaining an insurance defense for a habitability case and thereafter settling the case utilizing insurance proceeds. He also obtained a binding arbitration award for a client in a long-running family dispute over a real estate business, resulting in a monetary award of $400,000 plus indemnity rights worth over $1 million. Raucher has tried and arbitrated numerous cases to decision and has extensive experience at the appellate level as well, including a recent argument before the California Supreme Court. He received his JD from UC Berkley School of Law and his BA from UCLA.

Blum has practiced exclusively in the area of Family Law for 25 years and is a Certified Family Law Specialist. She works to help those who face the turmoil, uncertainty, and challenges of a divorce. Though her first preference is always to mediate spousal, financial and custody issues, Blum is a fierce and relentless opponent in a court of law. A Cornell University graduate and USC School of Law alumna, Blum is asked to speak regularly before community groups and professional organizations on various aspects of family law. She was selected as a finalist for the "Inspirational Women Award" in 2021 by The Los Angeles Times Magazine. Blum co-authored a book titled "Divorce and Finances: Know your Rights Clearly and Quickly" and has been featured and quoted in publications and print, such as iparenting.com, Variety, CBSMarketWatch.com, People Magazine, US Weekly and the Los Angeles Daily Journal.

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar civil litigation verdicts, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/.

