THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS STRONG 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

HUMBLE, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company" or "Third Coast"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

Completed successful initial public offering on November 12, 2021 .

Loans held for investment increased $456.3 million , 28.3% from quarter to quarter, or 113.2% annualized, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 .

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.78%. The net interest margin was increased by 48 basis points from the accretion of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fees during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $22.39 and $20.94 , respectively, at December 31, 2021 .

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $167.0 million , or 45.8%, from September 30, 2021 .

Due to the robust loan growth in the fourth quarter described above, a provision for loan loss of $6.1 million was recorded for the quarter resulting in an 110 basis point reduction in the return on average assets for the fourth quarter. Return on average assets was 0.06% for the fourth quarter on an annualized basis.

"I would like to congratulate our Third Coast team on another outstanding quarter of impressive financial and operational results," stated Bart Caraway, Third Coast's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our fourth quarter results represent significantly improved organic growth primarily due to the exceptional performance of our legacy producers, the hiring of approximately 50 financial professionals and the addition of new product lines during the second half of 2021. Due in part to our commitment to serving our communities through the Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with our recruiting efforts during the year 2021, we have continued to attract additional high quality producing talent in 2022, which we believe will translate into continued outsized organic growth.

"We believe we are well positioned to continue to gain market share through our robust organic loan growth as we develop relationships with prospects, deepen relationships with existing customers, and advance our internal platform and processes in anticipation of the future. We are excited about the operating leverage and consequential earnings power we expect to generate through the added scale that continues to be our focus in 2022," added Mr. Caraway.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the fourth quarter of 2021, gross loans increased to $2.07 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 28.3% from $1.61 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an increase of 32.9% from $1.56 billion as of December 31, 2020. PPP loans declined to $81.6 million at December 31, 2021 from $171.3 million at September 30, 2021. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021 increased by $546.0 million, or 37.9% from quarter to quarter, or 151.5% annualized, from September 30, 2021. Strong loan demand has allowed the current loan pipeline to remain at historically elevated levels.

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved during the fourth quarter of 2021 with non-performing loans declining $1.4 million, or 8.0%, from the third quarter of 2021. Economic activity continues to improve despite lingering inflationary pressures, including supply chain and labor shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses recorded for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $6.1 million, which served to increase the allowance to $19.3 million, or 0.9% of the $2.07 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2021. Provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 related primarily to the provisioning for new loans.

As of December 31, 2021, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.75%, which decreased from 1.05% at September 30, 2021, and decreased from 0.80% as of December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs were 16 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 26 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $2.14 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 17.9% from $1.82 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an increase of 31.1% from $1.63 billion as of December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $167.0 million, or 45.8%, from September 30, 2021, and increased $204.0 million, or 62.3%, from December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 24.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021, up from 20.1% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021, and 20.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing demand deposits as of December 31, 2021 increased $176.9 million, or 15.8%, from September 30, 2021 and savings accounts as of December 31, 2021 increased $3.4 million, or 11.2%, from September 30, 2021, due to our success in retaining and growing client relationships. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $22.0 million, or 7.35%. The average cost of deposits was 0.40% for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a 4 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2021 and a 24 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in average cost of deposits was due primarily to the continued repricing of certificates of deposit and rate reductions in money market accounts.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.78%, an increase of 29 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 40 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020. Approximately $2.06 million of net deferred fees related to PPP loans remain unamortized at December 31, 2021. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 5.86% compared to 6.11% at September 30, 2021.

Net interest income totaled $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 11.9% from $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest income totaled $26.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 9.3% from $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest and fees on loans increased $2.3 million, or 9.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, and increased by $4.1 million, or 18.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest expense was $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 14.9% from $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 35.9% from $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $964,000 for the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily driven by a $820,000 increase in other non-loan related fee income.

Noninterest expense totaled $20.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 13.9% from $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense.

The efficiency ratio was 75.31% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 76.81% in the third quarter of 2021, and 58.11% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2021 efficiency ratio continues to be assisted by the accelerated accretion of deferred PPP loan origination fees immediately recognized at the time of forgiveness by the SBA.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $354,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share each decreased to $0.03 per share from $0.29 per share and $0.28 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. The decreases are primarily due to the $6.1 million provision for loan loss expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 relating to our robust loan growth during the quarter.

















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 12 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy; interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; our ability to maintain our largest deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; changes in key management personnel; credit risk associated with our business; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; and other market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our prospectus, dated November 8, 2021, filed pursuant to Rule 424, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





2021



2020

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31

ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 326,733



$ 359,888



$ 352,544



$ 238,107



$ 201,270

Federal funds sold



292





696





1,228





741





2,290

Total cash and cash equivalents



327,025





360,584





353,772





238,848





203,560

































Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



131





131





131





131





129

Investment securities available-for-sale



26,432





26,431





25,991





24,680





25,595

Loans held for sale



-





-





-





-





2,345

Loans held for investment



2,068,724





1,612,394





1,551,722





1,692,806





1,556,092

Less: allowance for loan and lease loss



(19,295)





(15,571)





(13,394)





(13,471)





(11,979)

Loans, net



2,049,429





1,596,823





1,538,328





1,679,335





1,544,113

Accrued interest receivable



10,228





10,238





11,350





13,375





13,676

Premises and equipment, net



19,045





18,364





15,859





15,154





15,156

Other real estate owned



1,676





1,676





1,686





3,066





3,367

Bank-owned life insurance



26,528





26,382





26,237





26,088





25,961

Non-marketable securities, at cost



7,527





10,905





8,032





4,424





4,407

Deferred tax asset, net



4,088





4,456





3,836





3,903





4,039

Core Deposit Intangible, net



1,292





1,332





1,373





1,413





1,454

Goodwill



18,034





18,034





18,034





18,034





18,034

Other assets



7,977





6,815





8,671





5,365





5,457

Total assets

$ 2,499,412



$ 2,082,171



$ 2,013,300



$ 2,033,816



$ 1,867,293

































LIABILITIES





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing

$ 531,401



$ 364,418



$ 374,942



$ 412,932



$ 327,361

Interest bearing



1,609,798





1,451,533





1,408,326





1,400,262





1,306,470

Total deposits



2,141,199





1,815,951





1,783,268





1,813,194





1,633,831

































Accrued interest payable



437





477





866





896





1,215

Other liabilities



7,769





8,291





7,845





8,056





6,654

FHLB advances



50,000





50,250





50,000





50,000





70,000

Note Payable - Senior Debt



1,000





1,000





20,500





20,500





20,875

Note Payable - Subordinated Debt



-





-





13,000





13,000





13,000

Total liabilities



2,200,405





1,875,969





1,875,479





1,905,646





1,745,575

































Commitments and contingencies - ESOP-owned shares



-





2,060





1,876





1,778





1,302

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Common stock



13,432





9,387





6,647





6,402





6,350

Additional paid-in capital



249,252





160,725





97,821





92,254





91,462

Retained earnings



36,029





35,675





33,290





29,701





24,605

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,394





1,394





1,042





792





280

Treasury stock, at cost



(1,100)





(979)





(979)





(979)





(979)







299,007





206,202





137,821





128,170





121,718

Less: ESOP-owned shares



-





(2,060)





(1,876)





(1,778)





(1,302)

Total shareholders' equity



299,007





204,142





135,945





126,392





120,416

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,499,412



$ 2,082,171



$ 2,013,300



$ 2,033,816



$ 1,867,293



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





2021



2020



2021



2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



December 31



December 31

INTEREST INCOME:









































Loans, including fees

$ 26,226



$ 23,940



$ 23,522



$ 25,198



$ 22,162



$ 98,886



$ 80,791

Investment securities available-for-sale



265





265





261





252





229





1,043





297

Federal funds sold and other



169





194





148





175





463





686





1,153

Total interest income



26,660





24,399





23,931





25,625





22,854





100,615





82,241













































INTEREST EXPENSE:









































Deposit accounts



1,913





2,023





2,213





2,377





2,616





8,526





12,302

FHLB advances and notes payable



128





374





504





530





566





1,536





2,058

Total interest expense



2,041





2,397





2,717





2,907





3,182





10,062





14,360













































Net interest income



24,619





22,002





21,214





22,718





19,672





90,553





67,881













































Provision for loan losses



6,100





2,323





-





1,500





5,000





9,923





7,550













































Net interest income after provision for loan losses



18,519





19,679





21,214





21,218





14,672





80,630





60,331













































NONINTEREST INCOME:









































Service charges and fees



566





559





770





472





507





2,367





1,709

Gain on sale of SBA loans



411





175





-





-





-





586





266

Other



1,078





230





339





278





72





1,925





707

Total noninterest income



2,055





964





1,109





750





579





4,878





2,682













































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:









































Salaries and employee benefits



14,029





12,138





12,512





9,963





7,125





48,642





29,262

Data processing and network expense



786





844





820





610





688





3,060





3,184

Occupancy and equipment expense



1,557





1,419





1,195





1,196





1,105





5,367





4,127

Legal and professional



1,450





1,164





1,564





1,115





914





5,293





3,962

Loan operations and other real estate owned expense



275





495





170





1,023





208





1,963





1,369

Advertising and marketing



657





422





406





404





420





1,889





1,326

Telephone and communications



115





119





168





193





158





595





605

Software purchases and maintenance



248





261





192





151





122





852





420

Regulatory assessments



506





252





294





49





489





1,101





1,303

Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned



-





-





(31)





375





-





344





-

Other



464





527





489





439





539





1,919





1,845

Total noninterest expense



20,087





17,641





17,779





15,518





11,768





71,025





47,403













































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE



487





3,002





4,544





6,450





3,483





14,483





15,610













































Income tax expense



133





617





955





1,354





948





3,059





3,495













































NET INCOME

$ 354



$ 2,385



$ 3,589



$ 5,096



$ 2,535



$ 11,424



$ 12,115













































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









































Basic earnings per share

$ 0.03



$ 0.29



$ 0.57



$ 0.81



$ 0.41



$ 1.45



$ 1.94

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.03



$ 0.28



$ 0.55



$ 0.80



$ 0.40



$ 1.40



$ 1.91



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





2021



2020



2021



2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



December 31



December 31

Net Income

$ 354



$ 2,385



$ 3,589



$ 5,096



$ 2,535



$ 11,424



$ 12,115

























































































Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.03



$ 0.29



$ 0.57



$ 0.81



$ 0.41



$ 1.45



$ 1.94

Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.03



$ 0.28



$ 0.55



$ 0.80



$ 0.40



$ 1.40



$ 1.91

Dividends per share

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -













































Return on average assets (A)



0.06 %



0.46 %



0.71 %



1.06 %



0.54 %



0.55 %



0.73 % Return on average equity (A)



0.55 %



5.41 %



11.45 %



16.81 %



8.48 %



6.70 %



10.74 % Net interest margin (A) (C)



4.78 %



4.49 %



4.39 %



4.97 %



4.38 %



4.65 %



4.24 % Efficiency ratio (D)



75.31 %



76.81 %



79.64 %



66.12 %



58.11 %



74.43 %



67.18 %











































Capital Ratios









































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):









































Equity to assets



11.96 %



9.90 %



6.85 %



6.30 %



6.52 %



11.96 %



6.52 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (B)



11.28 %



9.06 %



5.94 %



5.40 %



5.53 %



11.28 %



5.53 %











































Third Coast Bank, SSB:









































Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)



12.63 %



11.89 %



11.24 %



11.76 %



11.51 %



12.63 %



11.51 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.63 %



11.89 %



11.24 %



11.76 %



11.51 %



12.63 %



11.51 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.54 %



12.96 %



12.32 %



12.93 %



12.54 %



13.54 %



12.54 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



13.01 %



9.61 %



9.17 %



9.23 %



9.70 %



13.01 %



9.70 %











































Other Data









































Weighted average shares:









































Basic



10,724,545





8,099,878





6,339,850





6,280,855





6,242,540





7,874,110





6,232,115

Diluted



11,156,037





8,448,112





6,535,163





6,364,672





6,334,839





8,138,824





6,329,760

Period end shares outstanding



13,353,572





9,313,929





6,573,684





6,328,802





6,276,759





13,353,572





6,276,759

Book value per share

$ 22.39



$ 22.14



$ 20.97



$ 20.25



$ 19.39



$ 22.39



$ 19.39

Tangible book value per share (B)

$ 20.94



$ 20.06



$ 18.01



$ 17.18



$ 16.29



$ 20.94



$ 16.29



















(A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this News Release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended





December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate

Assets





















































Interest-earnings assets:





















































Investment securities

$ 42,677



$ 265





2.46 %

$ 31,588



$ 265





3.33 %

$ 45,136



$ 229





2.02 % Loans, gross



1,774,294





26,226





5.86 %



1,553,517





23,940





6.11 %



1,605,646





22,162





5.49 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets



226,197





169





0.30 %



360,723





194





0.21 %



135,344





463





1.36 % Total interest-earning assets



2,043,168





26,660





5.18 %



1,945,828





24,399





4.97 %



1,786,126





22,854





5.09 % Less allowance for loan losses



(17,130)

















(13,466)

















(11,555)













Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



2,026,038

















1,932,362

















1,774,571













Noninterest-earning assets



187,770

















138,687

















93,209













Total assets

$ 2,213,808















$ 2,071,049















$ 1,867,780





































































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















































Interest-bearing liabilities:





















































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,485,059



$ 1,913





0.51 %

$ 1,423,418



$ 2,023





0.56 %

$ 1,301,862



$ 2,616





0.80 % Notes payable



1,126





11





3.88 %



21,278





262





4.89 %



34,164





443





5.16 % FHLB advances



66,315





117





0.70 %



55,418





112





0.80 %



89,648





123





0.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,552,500





2,041





0.52 %



1,500,114





2,397





0.63 %



1,425,674





3,182





0.89 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



392,955

















386,727

















318,335













Other liabilities



10,770

















9,440

















4,807













Total liabilities



1,956,225

















1,896,281

















1,748,816













Shareholders' equity



257,583

















174,768

















118,964













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,213,808















$ 2,071,049















$ 1,867,780













Net interest income







$ 24,619















$ 22,002















$ 19,672







Net interest spread (1)















4.66 %















4.34 %















4.20 % Net interest margin (2)















4.78 %















4.49 %















4.38 %

















(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





For the Year Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate

Assets



































Interest-earnings assets:



































Investment securities

$ 31,251



$ 1,043





3.34 %

$ 14,709



$ 297





2.02 % Loans, gross



1,646,591





98,886





6.01 %



1,433,412





80,791





5.64 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets



267,983





686





0.26 %



152,066





1,153





0.76 % Total interest-earning assets



1,945,825





100,615





5.17 %



1,600,187





82,241





5.14 % Less allowance for loan losses



(14,198)

















(10,506)













Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



1,931,627

















1,589,681













Noninterest-earning assets



132,825

















80,686













Total assets

$ 2,064,452















$ 1,670,367



















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,421,757



$ 8,526





0.60 %

$ 1,150,723



$ 12,302





1.07 % Notes payable



22,329





1,091





4.89 %



39,793





1,615





4.06 % FHLB advances



56,442





445





0.79 %



50,000





443





0.89 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,500,528





10,062





0.67 %



1,240,516





14,360





1.16 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



383,747

















310,357













Other liabilities



9,547

















6,661













Total liabilities



1,893,822

















1,557,534













Shareholders' equity



170,630

















112,833













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,064,452















$ 1,670,367













Net interest income







$ 90,553















$ 67,881







Net interest spread (1)















4.50 %















3.98 % Net interest margin (2)















4.65 %















4.24 %

















(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended





2021



2020

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31

Period-end Loan Portfolio:





























Real estate loans:





























Commercial real estate:





























Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 383,941



$ 361,467



$ 361,217



$ 359,416



$ 353,273

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



445,308





345,360





286,533





276,174





277,804

Residential



213,264





179,971





165,890





137,201





140,622

Construction, development & other



320,335





124,548





80,400





85,398





98,207

Farmland



9,934





8,309





6,011





5,164





4,653

Commercial & industrial



611,348





538,551





612,306





792,270





645,928

Consumer



4,001





4,417





4,499





4,627





4,157

Other



80,593





49,771





34,866





32,556





31,448

Total loans

$ 2,068,724



$ 1,612,394



$ 1,551,722



$ 1,692,806



$ 1,556,092

































Asset Quality:





























Nonaccrual loans

$ 10,030



$ 11,077



$ 5,158



$ 5,761



$ 7,257

Loans > 90 days and still accruing



278





561





184





1,009





752

Restructured loans--accruing



5,295





5,319





5,924





5,946





4,395

Total nonperforming loans

$ 15,603



$ 16,957



$ 11,266



$ 12,716



$ 12,404

Other real estate owned



1,676





1,676





1,686





3,066





3,367

Total nonperforming assets

$ 17,279



$ 18,633



$ 12,952



$ 15,782



$ 15,771

































QTD Net charge-offs

$ 2,376



$ 146



$ 77



$ 8



$ 3,107

































Nonaccrual loans:





























Real estate loans:





























Commercial real estate:





























Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 1,008



$ 1,032



$ 1,058



$ 1,081



$ 1,944

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



346





353





365





375





385

Residential



127





133





76





80





85

Construction, development & other



244





251





257





261





264

Farmland



-





-





-





-





-

Commercial & industrial



8,297





9,162





3,227





3,810





4,155

Consumer



-





-





-





-





-

Other



-





-





-





24





-

Purchased credit impaired



8





146





175





130





424

Total nonaccrual loans

$ 10,030



$ 11,077



$ 5,158



$ 5,761



$ 7,257

































Asset Quality Ratios:





























Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.69 %



0.89 %



0.64 %



0.78 %



0.84 % Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.75 %



1.05 %



0.73 %



0.75 %



0.80 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans



0.93 %



0.97 %



0.86 %



0.80 %



0.77 % QTD Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)



0.53 %



0.04 %



0.02 %



0.00 %



0.77 %

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio" for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.





Three Months Ended





2021



2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31

Tangible Common Equity:





























Total shareholders' equity

$ 299,007



$ 206,202



$ 137,821



$ 128,170



$ 121,718

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net



19,326





19,366





19,407





19,447





19,488

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 279,681



$ 186,836



$ 118,414



$ 108,723



$ 102,230

































Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,353,572





9,313,929





6,573,684





6,328,802





6,276,759

Book value per share

$ 22.39



$ 22.14



$ 20.97



$ 20.25



$ 19.39

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 20.94



$ 20.06



$ 18.01



$ 17.18



$ 16.29

































































Tangible Assets:





























Total assets

$ 2,499,412



$ 2,082,171



$ 2,013,300



$ 2,033,816



$ 1,867,293

Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net



19,326





19,366





19,407





19,447





19,488

Tangible assets

$ 2,480,086



$ 2,062,805



$ 1,993,893



$ 2,014,369



$ 1,847,805

































Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets



11.96 %



9.90 %



6.85 %



6.30 %



6.52 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



11.28 %



9.06 %



5.94 %



5.40 %



5.53 %

