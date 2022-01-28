InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Fork for Pasta (NJD-2307)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "While I enjoy eating spaghetti as much as anyone, I always have difficulty twirling and containing the pasta with a conventional fork," said an inventor from Middlesex, N.J. "This utensil keeps the noodles from falling off and is also helpful for children and people with dexterity issues."

She developed SPAGHETTI FORK to provide an easy way to wind spaghetti noodles onto a fork. As such, this lightweight, compact, user friendly utensil reduces mess and keeps surfaces neat, which saves cleanup time and effort. Versatile for consumer and commercial use, it is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2307, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

