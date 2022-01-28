Maryland Smith Launching Tech Management MBA and Graduate Certificate Program

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business is launching a Tech Management MBA Specialty Elective Track and Graduate Certificate targeting managers in public and private sectors.

The program -- a collaboration with UMD's A. James Clark School of Engineering and School of Public Policy – is tailored to deliver multi-disciplinary skills modern leaders need to successfully identify and implement technology across their organizations and markets.

The 10-month graduate certificate program begins in August 2022. The certificate can be taken as a standalone credential or can be included in the school's Flex MBA Program, counted as electives toward that 54-credit program. (A free online information session is set for noon Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Register via https://go.umd.edu/qNX.)

The program is designed to broaden students' strategic understanding of the new economics of innovation and data and how to quantify the lifespan value and risk of investments in new technology. The program will further explore both the legal and ethical implications of technology development or adoption.

"The program is exciting in its potential to help students unlock what they've already learned within their professional careers and bring new perspectives on how to execute with it," says Maryland Smith's Joseph P. Bailey, assistant dean for specialty undergraduate programs. "It's exciting to bring together the three colleges on campus, as well as collaboration with new partners such as the Federal Laboratory Consortium (FLC) and their Federal Lab Education Accelerator program, because we want to expose students to thought leadership from different perspectives."

"This experience will also offer greater insight into the relationship between government and business, especially when it pertains to more transformative and higher risk technologies," Bailey says. The FLC, for example, helps make connections between government research laboratories and businesses with the ability to commercialize federal technologies.

From the start, Maryland Smith's approach to developing the Technology Management curriculum has been to incorporate but also produce real-world outcomes for its students and partners. As an example, the Federal Lab Education Accelerator partnership will complement classroom learning as cohort teams work with lab professionals on actual market feasibility studies for the technology under development. A successful project could even lead to an opportunity for the students to license the new technology.

"This program is all about the co-education of leaders creating technology, leaders investing in technology, and leaders using technology across the public and private enterprises postured to define the future of the national capital region and beyond. We designed it for them, not just as individuals, but as a community of working professionals," says Frank Goertner, co-director of technology management programs with Bailey.

Applications for the program are currently open and will select students on a rolling basis. Currently enrolled Maryland Smith Flex MBA students may opt to replace their second-year electives with the technology management track courses to graduate with both their MBA and Graduate Certificate in Technology Management.

New students can earn just the certificate and choose to apply those 14 credits toward the Maryland Smith Flex MBA program at a later time.

"Technology development is about connections, and its management is about values. The same can be said of business. One could say it is increasingly difficult to see where either ends and the other begins," says Goertner. "The future of business is tech, and the future of tech is business. Maryland Smith is preparing leaders for both ends of that equation."

About the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business

The Robert H. Smith School of Business is an internationally recognized leader in management education and research. One of 12 colleges and schools at the University of Maryland, College Park, the Smith School offers undergraduate, full-time and flex MBA, executive MBA, online MBA, specialty masters, PhD and executive education programs, as well as outreach services to the corporate community. The school offers its degree, custom and certification programs in learning locations in North America and Asia.

Contact: Greg Muraski at gmuraski@umd.edu or 301-892-0973.

View original content:

SOURCE University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business