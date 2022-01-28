TOMORROW: School Fair at the San Antonio Food Bank to Share Education Information, Fresh Produce with Families

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Several hundred families and educators are expected at a free school fair offering families the opportunity to explore an array of schools all in one spot — traditional public schools, charter schools, private schools, virtual schools, and home education options — and to receive free, one-on-one help with school applications.

WHAT:

School fair with free one-on-one help with applications

Family friendly activities and entertainment including face painting, balloon animals, and more

Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

Representatives from traditional public schools, charter schools, private schools, virtual schools, and home education options

San Antonio area families

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE:

San Antonio Food Bank, located at 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy

This event is organized by Families Empowered.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

