Will Mitchell & Dustin Rennie of RE/MAX Belize Rank First & Second for Real Estate Agents in Caribbean & Central America for 2021

SAN PEDRO, Belize, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Caribbean & Central America (CCA) recently announced that agents and brokers Will Mitchell & Dustin Rennie, located in San Pedro, Belize, placed first and second for gross commissions for the region in 2021 year-end. The team of Will Mitchell & Dustin Rennie also finished among the Top 100 individual agents list for RE/MAX Global.

The RE/MAX Top 100 Global lists RE/MAX agents around the world with the highest residential commissions for 2021.

"We have been very fortunate to have the team we have and lucky enough to be in Belize at the time we are," Dustin Rennie, said in a press release. "Will & I have known each other since high-school, and being able to work with my best friend in paradise is an irreplaceable experience". During the pandemic, the team at RE/MAX Belize have set an excellent example with a group of very dedicated and professional agents. Dustin further iterated that "The whole team here deserves to be recognised at the national level for their dedication and hard work during the trying times."

Will Mitchell recognises that 2021 was an amazing year for the real estate business in Belize but sees this as only the start, stating that "Belize is a small country with big waves, and the momentum will continue into 2022 and beyond".

According to RE/MAX, Will Mitchell has spent most of his life visiting the country of Belize, which led him to establishing roots and launching his professional career on the Caribbean island of Ambergris Caye (the #1 destination in Belize). Both Will Mitchell & Dustin Rennie have been recognized with several awards, including being a multi-award winning member of the RE/MAX Titan & Platinum Club in 2020. As well as the recipients of "RE/MAX CCA Region of the Year" in 2020 and the "RE/MAX CCA Spirit Award in 2019" for the work and involvement in the community. Both Dustin & Will see big things on the horizon for Belize and see the movement the last few years as only the start of what is to come.

Will Mitchell & Dustin Rennie have been working in Belize for year, focusing mostly on the island of Ambergris Caye and the municipality of San Pedro. Over the years, the two have established themselves as the leaders in the Belize real estate industry.

Over the years, both Dustin Rennie & Will Mitchell have both joined the RE/MAX Hall of Fame. Both thank their success to the team they have in place, thanking the full-time real estate agents and administrative staff members that are dedicated to the country of Belize and the clients they serve.

