Arch Street Capital and Orion Announce Single Tenant Office Partnership

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Street Capital Advisors ("Arch") and Orion Office REIT Inc. ("Orion") (NYSE: ONL) are pleased to announce the formation and continuation of a programmatic venture focused on the acquisition of long-term leased, single-tenant office assets (the "Partnership"). Orion's interest in the Partnership was assumed from VEREIT, Inc. as part of Orion's spin-off transaction following the Realty Income Corporation and VEREIT merger. To date, the Partnership has acquired six assets for approximately $227 million. The Partnership is actively seeking new single-tenant office investment opportunities in the range of $10 million to $60 million.

The Partnership recently acquired 700 Market Street (the "Property"), a 127,468 square foot, state-of-the art office property located in the central business district of St. Louis, MO. The long-term leased, mission critical office Property serves as the corporate headquarters for an investment grade-credit tenant. The Property is strategically located adjacent to the new $360 million Ballpark Village, one block from Busch Stadium, and 4 blocks from the landmark Gateway Arch, providing a live-work-play atmosphere for the tenant to enjoy.

"We look forward to continuing our strategic partnership with Orion and enhancing the portfolio through future acquisitions of high-quality single-tenant office properties," stated Hemal Patel, Vice President at Arch.

"We are pleased to join Arch in the Partnership and 700 Market Street enhances the strength and quality of our portfolio," stated Gary Landriau, Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President at Orion. "The previous owners of the Property made substantial investment in 700 Market to transform what was a striking building into a fully functional and modern corporate headquarters that remains on the National Register of Historic Places and that our tenant will occupy for many years. The Property benefits from an active urban environment with a unique and tremendous complement of nearby amenities. The combination of the real estate and the long lease with a credit tenant makes this an attractive asset for the Partnership."

About Arch:

Arch Street Capital Advisors is a full-service real estate investment advisory firm. Arch specializes in assisting institutional investors with their real estate investment strategies including acquisition and joint venture advisory, financing advisory, and asset management and disposition services. Since 2003, Arch has advised its capital partners on more than $9.4 billion of acquisitions, dispositions and financings. Arch manages a diverse portfolio of investments across multiple sectors, including industrial, office, multi-family, single-family, hospitality, retail, health care, student housing and land.

About Orion Office REIT Inc.

Orion Office REIT Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and headquarters office buildings located in high-quality core and suburban markets across the U.S. and leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company was founded on July 1, 2021, spun-off from Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) on November 12, 2021, following Realty Income's acquisition of VEREIT, Inc., and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 15, 2021. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and has an office in New York, New York.

