Cincinnati Financial Corporation Subsidiaries Announce Promotions and Appointments

CINCINNATI, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) announced today that on January 28, 2022, its U.S. subsidiary companies held their regular shareholder and board meetings, electing directors and officers.

Stephen M. Spray, senior vice president and chief insurance officer, was promoted to president of all U.S. subsidiary companies. He also was elected to the board of CFC Investment Company and appointed to the executive committee of the board of directors of the property casualty insurance subsidiaries.

Marc J. Schambow, CPCU, AIM, ASLI, senior vice president and chief claims officer, was elected to the boards of all property casualty insurance subsidiaries.

The following corporate officers were promoted to Executive Vice President:

Teresa C. Cracas, Esq. – Chief Risk Officer

Martin F. Hollenbeck, CFA, CPCU – Chief Investment Officer

John S. Kellington – Chief Information Officer

Lisa A. Love, Esq. – Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Michael J. Sewell, CPA – Chief Financial Officer

In addition, the subsidiary boards recognized the promotions of the following business officers:

Promotion to Chief Actuary and Senior Vice President:

Luyang Fu, Ph.D., FCAS – Pricing Analytics & Risk Management

Promotions to Vice President:

Brian M. Bunn, CPCU, AU, RPLU – CSU Underwriting

Daniel T. Driscoll, PMP – Financial Planning & Analytics

Jennifer D. Eagan*, CPCU, API, AIM – Personal Lines Underwriting

Sandra K. Edward, CPCU, APA, CIC, CRM – Premium Audit

Kevin S. Getz, CPCU, AIM, CIC – Commercial Lines Target Markets

Jennifer L. Kasee*, CPCU, CIC, AU, AINS, AIS – Sales & Marketing

Ashley M. Kohles*, CIC – Sales & Marketing

Scott N. Kusel – IT Document Management Services

Michael J. Lane, CPCU, AIM, AINS, AIT, API, ASLI – IT Resource Management

William J. Lecky – Commercial Lines Target Markets

Shawn P. Niehaus, CPCU, AIM, ARe – Sales & Marketing

J. Curt Nutter, CPCU, AIC, AIM – Headquarters Claims Casualty

James D. Poole III, CIC, AINS* – Sales & Marketing

Brian T. Reisert, CPCU, AIM, AINS – Commercial Lines Northeast

Michael J. Salerno, ACAS – Personal Lines Product

Scott A. Schuler – Personal Lines Underwriting

Bryan J. Sturdy, CPCU, CIC – Sales & Marketing

Michael L. Telarico, CPCU, CIC, API, AU – Sales & Marketing

Eric J. Voscopoulos* – Personal Lines Sales

Susan C. Williams*, CIC, AIM, AIS, API – Sales & Marketing

Matthew L. Wittman*, CPCU, CIC, AIC, AIM – Sales & Marketing

Promotions to Assistant Vice President:

Bruce T. Bollman – Headquarters Claims Workers' Compensation

Joshua T. Brady*, CPCU, FCAS, ACAS – Commercial Pricing Analytics

Thomas J. Bruns, FSA, MAAA – Life Actuarial

Patricia E. Carson*, AIT – Sales & Marketing

Amber L. Cowan*, AIM – Human Resources

James E. Dawes – IT Business Intelligence & Data

Michael C. Dowdy, CPCU, AIC, AIM – Headquarters Claims Property

Roy H. Faglie, Jr., CPCU, AIC, AIM – Headquarters Claims Casualty

Kirsten I. Faherty – Corporate Communications

Terence P. Feeney, AIC, AIM, AIS, API, ASLI, AU – Field Claims HQ

MaryAnn Ferrigan* – IT Project Management Office

James W. Grushon*, AIC, AIM – CSU Claims

Brian D. Hetterich – Corporate Accounts Receivable

Eric V. Hoffman, CPCU, AIC, AIM, SCLA – Field Claims HQ

Andrew J. Holland*, CPCU, AIC, AIM, AINS, API, ARM – Headquarters Claims Casualty

Mary F. Jorgensen*, AINS, CSP – Loss Control

Kerrie A. Kitts* – Headquarters Claims Casualty

Christopher S. LaTulippe – Commercial Application Systems

Christopher E. Marler*, AIS – IT Enterprise Component Services

C. Brandon McIntosh, CEP, CPA – Shareholder Services

Carrie A. Mishler*, CPCU, AIC, AIM, ARe, RPLU – Headquarters Claims Casualty

Laura A. Mize, AIM – IT Diamond

Michael A. Rose*, AINS, AIS – IT Resource Management

Michael R. Schirm, CPCU, AIC, AIM, ARM – Headquarters Claims Casualty

Alok Soni* – IT Diamond

Eric L. Trass, AINS – Life Worksite Marketing

Kevin Zhang, Ph.D., FCAS – Corporate Actuarial

Promotions to Associate Corporate Counsel:

Michael A. Burke*, FLMI – Corporate Legal

Todd D. Hilgeman* – Corporate Legal

*Newly promoted to officer title

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

