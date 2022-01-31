10 businesses have the chance to win catering for up to 50 people, retail merchandise and more

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Encourages Businesses to Show Care on National Employee Appreciation Day with Special Giveaway 10 businesses have the chance to win catering for up to 50 people, retail merchandise and more

LEBANON, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of National Employee Appreciation Day on March 4, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is hosting an "Employee Appreciation's On Us Giveaway" from Jan. 31 through Feb. 18 to reward hardworking employees across the U.S. during a time of relentless pandemic-related challenges. To enter for a chance to win Cracker Barrel catering, gift cards for retail store purchases and fun branded games, guests can share a story on Cracker Barrel's website here about why their co-workers deserve to be cared for with a special lunch.

The prizes for the giveaway include:

10 grand prize winners will receive a prize pack featuring:

Five honorable mention winners will receive a party pack including famous Cracker Barrel peg games, mini checkers games, branded mugs, thin sticks, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® coffee and peanut brittle.

"Employees across the country have dealt with a number of challenges over the past two years – working longer hours, navigating burnout, balancing jobs with family life and so much more," Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate said. "They need to know they are cared for and cared about, and we want to help by providing a small token of gratitude during their day through homestyle comfort food, gifts and recognition of those going above and beyond at their job."

Cracker Barrel is the perfect one-stop shop for Employee Appreciation Day needs. With catering options ranging from Chicken n' Dumplins to Southern Fried Chicken, or individually-boxed meals featuring everything from Buttermilk Pancakes to Meatloaf Sliders, we take care of the food so employers can focus on what matters – celebrating their employees. Each catering order is hot and ready to serve and includes high-quality, homestyle favorites prepared with care.

In addition, businesses can stock up on unique gifts from the Old Country Store ranging from home décor to kitchenware and gift cards to reward employees on the holiday.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Cracker Barrel Employee Appreciation's On Us Giveaway is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States in which a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® restaurant is located (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Vermont, Washington, Wyoming and District of Columbia), who are eighteen (18) or older at time of entry. Contest begins January 31, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. EST and ends February 18, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. EST. For entry methods, prize details, odds and official rules visit crackerbarrel.com/legal. Sponsored by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Void where prohibited.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Cracker Barrel Media Relations:

615-235-4135

media.relations@crackerbarrel.com

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is hosting an “Employee Appreciation’s On Us Giveaway” from Jan. 31 through Feb. 18 to reward hardworking employees across the U.S. on National Employee Appreciation Day, which is Friday, March 4, 2022. To enter for a chance to win Cracker Barrel catering, visit employeeappreciation.crackerbarrel.com. (PRNewswire)

