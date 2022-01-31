Plus: John Mellencamp's Tips For Living Your Best Life, Tools to a Successful Tax Season, and Secrets to a Big Vacation on a Little Budget

Exclusively From AARP The Magazine: Halle Berry On How She Found Her Groove in Her 50s, Dolly Parton and James Patterson Team Up For A New Novel and Album, and More Plus: John Mellencamp's Tips For Living Your Best Life, Tools to a Successful Tax Season, and Secrets to a Big Vacation on a Little Budget

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the February/March issue of AARP The Magazine, cover star Halle Berry chats about her latest project and directorial debut film "Bruised," rock hitmaker John Mellencamp shares a look at his retirement, "Hot In Cleveland" actress Valerie Bertinelli shares her most notable life lessons, and unexpected collaborators Dolly Parton and James Patterson talk about "Run, Rose, Run," their new novel and accompanying soundtrack.

Also, an insightful break down of the latest robocall scam, 10 important warning signs that you may have heart disease and an informative guide to visiting America's biggest cities on a budget – all in the February/March 2022 issue of AARP The Magazine.

In this issue of AARP The Magazine:

Cover Story: Halle Berry

Fresh off the heels of her latest film "Bruised," ATM caught up with Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Halle Berry, diving into her "life-changing" role and directorial debut. Globally known and celebrated for her captivating performances, the actress also shared an intimate look into her home life, opening up about how she has recently found balance and bliss as a parent, partner and professional. She looks ahead optimistically, touching on true connection, inner beauty, feminism, equality and diversity.

Valerie Bertinelli

The "Hot In Cleveland" actress breaks down the greatest lessons she has learned in her 6 decades, offering candid insight into her connection to food and culinary education from her late ex-husband's mother, how she owns her regrets, why she doesn't take things personally, the importance of feeling your feelings, and more.

John Mellencamp's 7 Tips for Living Your Best Life

The 70-year-old rock star shares his secrets to productivity and problem-solving, meaningful friendships, and the importance of continuing to create something everyday.

Dolly Parton and James Patterson on forthcoming novel and soundtrack "Run, Rose, Run"

Thriller writer James Patterson and country music legend Dolly Parton chat with ATM about their unexpected collaboration, forthcoming novel and accompanying soundtrack "Run, Rose, Run," which is said to be amongst the most creative book-writing partnerships out there. The novel hits stands March 7.

The Movies For Grownups ® Awards 20th Anniversary Celebration

For two decades, AARP's Movies for Grownups program has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with older viewers. Get acquainted with the top movies, TV shows and talented people who have been nominated for the upcoming awards show.

"The Whole Body Reset": Your New, Science-Backed Weight Loss Plan

You don't have to gain weight as you age. That's the novel idea behind "The Whole Body Reset." The plan presents stunning new evidence about the power of "protein timing" for people at midlife, refutes the myth of slowing metabolisms, and changes the way people in their 40s and older should think about food. Read an exclusive excerpt of the upcoming AARP book in this issue of ATM.

Health Report – 10 Sneaky Signs You May Have Heart Disease

If you are experiencing bad breath, swollen ankles or hip pain, you may be noticing the early signs of heart disease. AARP's health experts identify 10 little known signs to watch out for that may indicate the presence of heart disease.

Money Special – The Only Tax Guide You'll Ever Need in Your 50s

With tax day approaching, AARP's resident financial and money specialists reveal whether you can save more on your income taxes this year; share 10 crucial truths about our tax system; give the lowdown on how to reduce property and sales taxes; and help you improve your thinking – and possibly, get a little more mellow – about taxes in general.

Fraud Watch – The Truth About Police-Support Calls

AARP's Doug Shadel warns you to be wary of the latest telemarketing blitz in America – police-support calls. While persuasive callers may position their request as a charity initiative, many are actually from organizations that pocket virtually all the money. These "scam Political Action Committees" operate on the edge of the law, with little oversight. Here's how to respond to such calls, and find out for yourself how to best support your local police.

Big Cities on Little Budgets

The secret to an awesome vacation in Chicago, New York or Los Angeles without spending a fortune? Act like a local! Travel writers living in these and other major U.S. cities share their secrets for enjoying their home town by skipping the tourist traps and finding the hidden (and low-cost) joys, be it food, activities, or neighborhoods to stay in.

Blue Collar by Day, Red Carpet by Night

Albanian immigrants Tefta Bejko and Bujar Alimani share their real-life story of working service jobs in order to support their family and fund their award-winning films. Against the challenges they have faced, the couple has persevered to fulfill the needs of their family and achieve their dreams in Hollywood.

