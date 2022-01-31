Global Finance Names ICD Portal Best Investment Management Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Finance magazine recently named ICD Best Investment Management Solution for its innovation supporting environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments and its seamless integration of cash management and investment workflows using APIs. ICD is an independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments, serving thousands of treasury professionals from more than 450 organizations, globally.

"The breadth of market input that Global Finance solicits to determine its winners makes this award all the more humbling," says ICD Tory Hazard. "The recognition reflects our singular focus on treasury and our commitment to co-innovating with our clients to meet their specialized needs."

According to Global Finance, judges consider a variety of criteria, including "the extent to which treasury and cash management providers have successfully differentiated themselves from their competitors and core service provision." They also solicit input from industry analysts, corporate executives, technology experts and independent research.

"Our awards honor the organizations that have best served their clients in an unprecedented and ongoing crisis," says Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. Coverage of the World's Best Treasury & Cash Management Systems and Services awards is expected in the March issue of the magazine.

To learn more about ICD Portal, visit icdportal.com or contact info@icdportal.com.

About ICD

ICD is treasury's trusted, independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments. We provide intuitive technology and unbiased access to over 350 investment products through ICD Portal, a model in the industry for trading, reporting and analysis. Through our Global Trade Desk, located in London, Boston and San Francisco, we offer follow-the-sun support and expert service.

ICD Media Contact

Zoe Sochor

+1 646.581.3277

zoe.sochor@icdportal.com

