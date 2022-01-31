HTH COMMUNICATIONS ACQUIRES AIRVOICE WIRELESS

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HTH Communications via its wholly-owned subsidiary V-Tel, has acquired AirVoice Wireless, a provider of Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity services to consumers in ten states across the US. With the acquisition of AirVoice Wireless, HTH now offers Lifeline, Affordable Connectivity and Prepaid wireless services to consumers in all 50 states under three consumer brands: Cintex Wireless, NewPhone Wireless and AirVoice Wireless (coverage maps attached).

"AirVoice Wireless was an important acquisition for us in terms of achieving scale in our business," said Henry Do, CEO of HTH Communications. "This acquisition combined with the investments we've made in our infrastructure mean that its now even easier for qualified consumers to receive the services they need in order to stay in touch with family, employers, healthcare and schools."

HTH Communications, thru a wholly owned subsidiary, entered the Lifeline marketplace in 2017, operating as NewPhone Wireless in Louisiana. Quickly recognizing that to best serve this group of consumers, the neediest among us, it was necessary to have: 1) a comprehensive service offering that includes pre-paid wireless and data packages; 2) a strong Direct-to-Consumer business and ecommerce platform; and 3) the infrastructure to support and grow an agent channel. In 2019, HTH began offering nationwide pre-paid service thru the establishment of SFone Wireless. It later acquired Cintex Wireless and was also approved by the FCC to offer Affordable Connectivity plans. In December of 2021, HTH received approval to acquire AirVoice Wireless rounding out its corporate strategy.

"Our pre-paid wireless plans, generous comp structures and virtual fulfillment platform is attracting agents and dealers across the US," stated Do. "By providing a one-stop-shop, this channel can achieve profitability in their business and ultimately reach more consumers. It's a win-win."

About HTH Communications

HTH Communications is a full-service logistics and wireless services organization operating out of its 125,000-square-foot facility in Houston, Texas. In addition to its Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity companies, HTH provides device refurbishing and repair, 4PL and MVNE services to partners throughout the wireless industry.

About Lifeline and Emergency Broadband

The Federal Lifeline Assistance Program is a government benefit program. It helps low-income individuals and households receive basic telecommunication services for free or at a discounted rate. Lifeline was created in the 1980s by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that went into effect December 31, 2021 that helps ensure households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare, and more.

For More Information:

(516) 551-3139 or katie@hthcomm.com

View original content:

SOURCE HTH Communications