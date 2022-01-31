Lung Cancer Research Foundation and KRAS Kickers Announce Partnership

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) and KRAS Kickers are excited to announce a partnership aimed at raising much needed funds for research. Together they to pledge to fund at least one two-year grant in 2022 with the goal of improving outcomes for people with KRAS-mutant lung cancer.

KRAS is the most common mutation in non-small cell lung cancer patients, making up about 30% of driver mutations in lung adenocarcinoma. KRAS was considered undruggable until last year's FDA approval of sotorasib, which targets KRAS G12C, a small subset of KRAS-mutant cancer. Even with the approval of sotorasib, the bulk of patients with the KRAS mutation do not have a first-line drug therapy, underscoring the need for additional research for more treatment options to bring hope to this large subgroup of lung cancer patients. LCRF is proud to have funded nearly $1.3 million in KRAS-specific lung cancer research to date.

KRAS Kickers is a non-profit patient founded organization with a mission to connect people to current research, resources, and community to kick cancer's KRAS. KRAS Kickers empowers patients, brings doctors and researchers with cutting-edge information together in an approachable virtual patient community.

"Having KRAS brings us together as KRAS Kickers," says KRAS Kickers founder Terri Conneran, who was diagnosed with KRAS lung cancer in 2017. "This is one of the alliances for KRAS Knowledge, Research, Advocacy for Survivorship. We choose to work together, for better KRAS lung cancer treatments."

"We are thrilled to work with KRAS Kickers," said Dennis Chillemi, LCRF Executive Director. "Partnering with this extraordinary group will no doubt allow us to better understand this particular mutation and uncover more treatment options for these patients. We are confident that this partnership will accelerate research discovery in this area."

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF)

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 383 research grants, totaling nearly $36 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information, visit lcrf.org.

About KRAS Kickers

KRAS Kickers is a non-profit for people impacted by any KRAS oncogene cancer, including patients, survivors and all who care. Empowering people with KRAS Knowledge, Research, Advocating and Survivorship. KRAS is the cancer mutation in one third of all cancers. Including the three deadliest, lung, colorectal and pancreatic. The KRAS Kickers are a community for all people that want to better understand and find best treatments.

