Quick Turns by Valet Living Bolsters Growth in Turnkey Property Sector with Acquisition of Atlanta General Contracting

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily industry, announced its continued growth in the turnkey property sector with the acquisition of Atlanta General Contracting. This Atlanta-based company specializes in turnkey services such as painting, cleaning, tile and drywall repair. Atlanta General Contracting will become part of Quick Turns by Valet Living, a division of Valet Living that manages the make-ready process during resident turnover.

On the heels of Valet Living's recent acquisition of the Portland-based All Aspects Renovations, this latest purchase solidifies Valet Living's commitment to the growth of its Quick Turns by Valet Living portfolio, with the goal to become the only nationwide "turns" provider to the multifamily industry.

"As we continue to grow our Quick Turns by Valet Living business, we are seeking out companies like Atlanta General Contracting, who has worked in this sector for more than 25 years, to complement Valet Living's 28 years of experience providing unmatched service and support to the multifamily industry," said Shawn Handrahan, President & CEO at Valet Living. "We have an ambitious yet achievable goal to be the most trusted, experienced and only nationwide company offering turnkey solutions for needs in this space."

Atlanta General Contracting will now operate under the Quick Turns by Valet Living portfolio but will continue to operate locally with its owners, brothers Ted and Dan Moradi, staying on with the business as General Managers and retaining its nearly 175 local contractors and employees.

"Our business is built on hard work, love of service and strong relationships," said owners Dan and Ted Moradi of Atlanta General Contracting. "Partnering with Quick Turns by Valet Living will allow us to continue what we have built as we join a nationwide provider. We will continue to earn our clients' trust, day after day and project after project, as we have done for the past 25 years, now with the additional backing and resources of Valet Living."

Valet Living continues to grow its Quick Turns property solutions division organically and through acquisitions, with plans for further expansion in the near future.

For more information, please visit www.valetliving.com/quickturns.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the largest nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 470 million amenity services annually, encompassing 1.8 million apartment homes in 40 states. Valet Living uses specialized technology that empowers its trusted associates to deliver standard-setting amenities in communities where people want to live. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and has been proven to increase property value. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the private equity group GI Partners.

