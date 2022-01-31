Steph Curry, H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez and More Join Michelle Obama as Co-Chairs of When We All Vote

Steph Curry, H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez and More Join Michelle Obama as Co-Chairs of When We All Vote Becky G and Bretman Rock are also joining the national nonpartisan voting initiative ahead of the midterm elections.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Michelle Obama released a video message announcing five new Co-Chairs joining When We All Vote as the initiative gears up for the 2022 midterm elections. When We All Vote is a leading national, nonpartisan organization Mrs. Obama launched in 2018 on a mission to change the culture around voting and increase participation in every election.

When We All Vote (PRNewswire)

H.E.R., Becky G, Stephen Curry, Jennifer Lopez and Bretman Rock will serve as new When We All Vote Co-Chairs. They join Mrs. Obama and existing co-chairs, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, Liza Koshy, Janelle Monáe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson.

Co-Chairs are cultural leaders whose talent and expertise span across sports, entertainment, beauty, media and more. As Co-Chairs, they will use their voices and platforms to drive voter registration, education and turnout in the 2022 midterm elections and beyond, helping When We All Vote meet its mission of changing the culture around voting and closing the race and age voting gaps. Their participation with When We All Vote is on a volunteer basis.

In addition to sharing information on their social platforms and participating in events, Co-Chairs will reach eligible voters in new and creative ways. For example, some Co-Chairs will send texts to eligible voters on their 18th birthday encouraging them to register to vote through a partnership with Community . In 2020, these texts had a response rate four times higher than the typical voter registration text and fans were up to ten times more likely to complete their voter registration.

For past elections, When We All Vote Co-Chairs inspired their audiences, fans and supporters to get registered and ready to vote, and to get involved by taking action with When We All Vote. In 2021 they joined Mrs. Obama in the fight for voting rights . Lin Manuel Miranda will join When We All Vote's Fight For Our Vote Rally tomorrow, February 1 at 8 p.m. ET to talk about the 2022 midterm elections and what's next after Congress has stalled on passing voting rights legislation.

For additional footage of When We All Vote's Co-Chairs, please email press@civicnation.org .

ABOUT When We All Vote:

When We All Vote, an initiative of Civic Nation, is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to register new voters across the country and advance civic education for the entire family and voters of every age to build an informed and engaged electorate for today and generations to come. We empower our supporters and volunteers to take action through voting, advocating for their rights, and holding their elected officials accountable.

In 2020, When We All Vote ran a robust, multifaceted campaign and reached more than 100 million people to educate them about the voting process and get them registered and ready to vote. The initiative also led in voter education, registration, and volunteer engagement and as a result, 512,000 people started or completed the voter registration process, and nearly 500 media, corporate, and nonprofit partners joined its efforts.

When We All Vote is a key initiative within Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and works with Civic Nation Action, a 501(c)(4). These organizations are homes for changemakers who inspire, educate, and activate people around the issues that will define this generation.

ABOUT Civic Nation:

Civic Nation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit home for changemakers who inspire, educate, and activate people around the issues that will define this generation. Civic Nation empowers and educates individuals, companies, institutions and organizations to drive culture, systems and policy change, working towards a more inclusive and equitable America. Seven initiatives are a part of the Civic Nation family: When We All Vote, United State of Women, ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, End Rape On Campus, It's On Us, We the Action and Made to Save.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Civic Nation