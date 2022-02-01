Credo Beauty Appoints Stuart Millar as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credo Beauty, the clean beauty trailblazing retailer, announced today the appointment of Stuart Millar as Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, Millar will be responsible for accelerating Credo's retail growth, driving product innovation within Credo-owned brands and continuing to build on the company's industry-leading sustainability standards.

Credo is heralded as the standard-bearer when it comes to clean, sustainable beauty.

Millar has served in leadership roles in the beauty and fashion industries for over 20 years and brings strong experience in scaling iconic, mission-based global brands, and has demonstrated proven success in DTC, wholesale and franchise operations. Most recently, Millar served as the General Manager & President of Aesop Americas, a brand known for its distinctive point of view and non-conformist approach to beauty, where he drove expansion in the US, Canada and Brazil. Prior to that, Millar spent 10 years at G-Star, dedicated to growing the UK/Ireland and North American businesses.

As an accomplished retail industry executive, the core tenant of Millar's work has been aligning with and growing organizations that are centered around positive impact. "I'm extremely excited to join Credo, and look forward to working with Annie and the team to further their successes and grow the business," says Millar. "As clean and sustainable beauty becomes top of mind for a much broader consumer base, we have an incredible opportunity to build on Credo's trusted voice in the space."

"The health, safety and sustainability of products are top of mind for people today - and Credo exists because of these core pillars," says Credo co-founder, Annie Jackson. "I am so thrilled to have a partner like Stuart join Credo - he lives our values in his own life as well as in the Aesop brand he has been so instrumental in building."

Credo was founded in 2015 in San Francisco by beauty industry veterans, Annie Jackson, and the company's late visionary, Shashi Batra. Jackson has been a key player in the successes of the industry's biggest beauty companies, including Estee Lauder Companies, Benefit Cosmetics and Sephora. Her love of beauty and quest for cleaner options led her, alongside Batra, to create Credo. Credo has become the most respected thought leader in clean beauty, effectively changing the way people think about what they put in and on their bodies and skin. Through Credo, Jackson has fostered a new generation of beauty brands–natural, organic, effective, clean and sustainable–pioneering the clean beauty movement.

Credo has transformed what the term "clean" truly means in a highly under-regulated beauty industry. Today, Credo is known as the largest clean beauty retailer, and is heralded as the standard-bearer when it comes to clean, sustainable beauty. To be "Credo clean," it goes beyond a restricted substance list, but rather it is the nexus of safety, sourcing, sustainability, and ethics, with transparency as the through-line. With the introduction of the The Credo Clean Standard™, Sustainable Packaging Guidelines and the first-of-its-kind Fragrance Transparency Policy, Credo operationalized and defined clean for both customers and brand partners. For its efforts in tackling the beauty industry's packaging problem, Fast Company named Credo the most innovative beauty company of 2021.

