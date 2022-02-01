impacting the skin care industry, and the environment, for good

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The beauty industry has a pump problem," says Aurelian Lis, Dermalogica's chief executive officer. "Pumps are increasingly used but widely unsustainable. Today, we aim to fix the problem."

Starting in 2022, Dermalogica will integrate recyclable pumps into its best-selling facial cleansers. Most pumps on the market are seemingly made of plastic, but actually include an internal metal spring, making them difficult to recycle and ineligble for most recycling collection services. Dermalogica's new mono-material pump consists of a plastic spring, which - like its bottles - is made of recyclable polyethylene, making it possible to dispose of the bottle and pump as one unit by simply placing it directly into the recycling bin. Additionally, the new pump is lighter weight, utilizing less virgin plastic which means a decreased demand on a non-renewable resource. This new packaging solution brings Dermalogica closer to its goal of having 100% of its bottles designed to be reused, recycled or composted by 2025.

Dermalogica partnered with industry packaging leader, Aptar, to provide the customized, recyclable pumps. Aptar designs, develops, and innovates its product solutions with people and the planet in mind. The cutting edge, innovative, pump solution has received multiple industry certifications for the implementation of eco-design principles and has earned recognition from the Association of Plastics Recyclers Meets Preferred Guidance Program and RecyClass, a cross-industry initiative focused on harmonized recyclability. Dermalogica is the first skincare brand to incorporate the pumps into its packaging, ensuring a more seamless recycling experience for customers and skin professionals across the globe.

Lis elaborates, "As the industry leader, we have an opportunity and a responsibility to make a positive impact, not just on peoples' skin, but on the environment. Being the first major skincare brand to launch these recyclable, mono-material pumps puts pressure on other brands to follow our example and innovate on behalf of the planet."

A recent study* showed that nearly 3 in 4 women (74%) say sustainability is a must-have when it comes to self-care products, yet there is often confusion on how to responsibly recycle. Fifty percent of women say they would just recycle self-care products anyway. On the other hand, 42% of women would simply throw a product in the trash if they were unsure whether it was recyclable or not, leading to missed opportunities. Dermalogica's mono-material packaging solution helps ensure that the entire package can be easily recycled with no confusion.

As part of Dermalogica's ongoing Healthy Skin, Healthy Planet initiative, Dermalogica is also introducing new bottles made from 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin plastic. Dermalogica began to roll out 50% PCR bottles in early 2021, expanding this PCR integration across full-size cleansers and toners by 2025. The mono-material pump will be available in 2022, starting with the 16.9oz sizes of Special Cleansing Gel, UltraCalming Cleanser, and Clearing Skin Wash. For more information, please visit www.dermalogica.com/sustainability.

*The Dermalogica Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative US Women ages 18+, between December 15th and December 20th, 2021, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data was weighted to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of U.S. women ages 18+.

Dermalogica revolutionized the skin care industry when it emerged into the marketplace in 1986 with innovative formulations, which excluded common irritants, including SD alcohol, lanolin, mineral oil, and artificial colors and fragrances. Jane Wurwand developed the products to better support the advanced curriculum she had developed a few years earlier for The International Dermal Institute, which she also founded. Wurwand led the company's growth from an idea to the world's most-requested professional skin care brand.

Dermalogica today is sold in more than 80 countries worldwide and trains over 100,000 professionals per year around the globe. Dermalogica products are available in select skin treatment centers on the recommendation of a qualified professional skin therapist in addition to the brand's concept spaces located around the world and online at dermalogica.com. Dermalogica is made in the USA, with its global operations based in Carson, just south of Los Angeles. To learn more about Dermalogica, please visit dermalogica.com.

