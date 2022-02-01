InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Vehicle Accessory for Tablet Computers (ORD-2902)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to provide electronic entertainment for my backseat passengers in my vehicle so they can choose music and/or enjoy videos from a tablet. In doing so, I invented the SUNROOF TABLET HOLDER," said an inventor, from Orlando, Fla. "My design eliminates the hassle of holding a tablet during every vehicle trip."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for backseat passengers to utilize a tablet computer within a vehicle. In doing so, it ensures that the tablet is safe and secure. As a result, it could provide added entertainment by allowing backseat passengers to enjoy music and/or videos. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to attach and detach for use while the vehicle is moving and it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it enables drivers to keep their eyes on the road while passengers enjoy the use of the tablet.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORD-2902, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp