New American Funding Ranks as One of the Top 10 Workplaces in the U.S. Mortgage Lender Recognized in Esteemed National Survey

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding prides itself on its award-winning company culture, which is why the nationwide mortgage lender is thrilled to announce that it is being honored as a 2022 Top Workplaces USA national winner.

The company was named to Energage's second annual Top Workplaces national list, ranking #9 for companies with 2,500 employees or more. Energage supports Top Workplaces and related employer recognition programs in more than 50 markets nationwide, several of which New American Funding has won in the past. Now, the company has been named to Energage's Top Workplaces USA national list for the first time.

What sets this award apart is that it is based entirely on anonymous surveys completed by the company's employees, meaning New American Funding's win is the direct result of how its employees feel about working at the company.

According to Energage, the organization invited nearly 42,000 companies to participate in Top Workplaces awards in the last year. On average, less than 3% of eligible organizations achieve a Top Workplaces designation, signifying how unique an achievement this is for New American Funding.

The company emphasizes its culture throughout each of its 167 nationwide locations. The company believes in nurturing a culture where differences are appreciated, and all are treated with respect. The company's culture, known as "NAF360," ensures that all employees feel valued and balanced in their work and their lives.

The company has been named a Top Workplace in Orange County, California for the last 10 years. The company was also honored as a Top Workplace in Atlanta in 2021 and a Top Workplace in 2020 in St. Louis and Austin, Texas.

The company has also been named a Best Workplace for Parents, Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance, Best Workplace for Women, and a Best Workplace for Millennials by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work®.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of the nation's Top Workplaces," Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo said. "The fact that it is based on feedback from our employees is the icing on the cake. Company culture has never been more important and we are proud that we've built a culture that people are proud to be a part of."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 221,000 loans for approximately $58.1 billion, 167 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

