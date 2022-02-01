Petco to Offer Pet Sitting, Boarding and Dog Walking Services Through New Collaboration with Rover Pet parents nationwide to access trusted pet care services on Rover through petco.com and Petco's Vital Care membership program

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced a new initiative with Rover.com (Nasdaq: ROVR), the world's largest online marketplace for loving pet care, to connect Petco customers to pet sitting, boarding and dog walking services.

Petco (PRNewsFoto/Petco) (PRNewswire)

The partnership between the two pet industry leaders expands on Petco's unique, end-to-end ecosystem of health and wellness offerings – including pet products, training, grooming and veterinary care – by making it easier for customers to access services for dogs and cats on Rover directly from petco.com . Those who book for the first time can receive a one-time $10 discount. Additionally, members of Petco's Vital Care offering, a paid annual program providing pet parents with a comprehensive wellness plan that makes it easier and more affordable to care for pets' whole health , will receive a one-time discount of $20 on their booking beginning in the Spring of 2022.

Petco customers and Vital Care members will have access to a number of services on Rover, including:

Boarding – Overnight pet care in the comfort of a sitter's home

House sitting – Overnight pet care or house-sitting services at the pet's home

Dog walking – A walk around the pet's neighborhood

Doggy daycare – Daytime pet care in the pet sitter's home

Drop-in visits – For potty breaks, quick play dates and litter box cleaning for cats

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with Rover and make their leading pet boarding, sitting, walking and daycare services more accessible to pet parents through Petco's integrated, multichannel ecosystem of solutions," said Jenny Wolski, Petco SVP of omnichannel experience. "And in turn, we're excited for more pet parents to learn how Vital Care can make it easier for them to give their pets the comprehensive health and wellness care they need."

"At Rover, we believe everyone deserves to experience the unconditional love of a pet and our mission is to make it easy to experience that love by eliminating the most common barriers to pet parenthood," said Brent Turner, Rover president and chief operating officer. "We're thrilled to have been selected by Petco, a company that values the health and wellness of pets, to better serve pet parents nationwide."

To help Rover customers interested in caring for their pets' mental, physical, social, home and accessible health, Rover will educate its customer base on the benefits of Vital Care. With millions of incremental new pets in U.S. homes since 2020,* Petco aims to continue reaching and helping pet parents sign their beloved companions up as Vital Care members.

Aligned with Petco's focus on supporting the overall health and wellness of pets, in October of 2020, the company launched Vital Care to help pet parents take a proactive approach to caring for their pets' health. The plan offers services, including routine veterinary exams, as well as 30% off unlimited full-service grooming visits for just $19 a month. Vital Care requires an annual commitment and plan benefits are available on Petco.com and the Petco app. As of October 2021, over 130,000 pet parents have become active Vital Care members.

For more information about Petco's Vital Care plan, visit petco.com/vitalcare.

*Source: Packaged Facts with adjustments from Petco internal estimates.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been striving to set new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 150 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app . In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover® is the world's largest online marketplace for loving pet care. Rover connects dog and cat owners with pet care whenever they need it. Millions of services have been booked on Rover, including pet sitting, dog walking, in-home boarding, drop-in visits and doggy day care. Rover makes it easier for people to have pet love in their lives through the Rover Guarantee, 24/7 support, vet consultations, and GPS walk mapping. The Rover blog, a trusted resource for millions of dog and cat parents worldwide, provides tips and articles that delight, inform, and enhance the bonds between people and their pets. To learn more about Rover, please visit http://www.rover.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact. Although Petco and Rover believe that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors that Petco and Rover identify in their respective Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. Neither Petco nor Rover undertake any duty to update publicly any forward-looking statement that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

Media Contact:

Ventura Olvera

ventura.olvera@petco.com

Rover

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.