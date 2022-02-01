San Carlos Apache Gaming Enterprise Selects Quick Custom Intelligence's Unified Gaming Platform

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Carlos Apache Gaming Enterprise and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in San Carlos, AZ will be installing the QCI Platform – Nimble Edition. The Unified Gaming Platform aligns marketing, player development, and casino operations around one view of the casino's data.

"Having evaluated different analytical solutions across a 20 plus year career that spanned casino IT, Slots and Marketing departments, calculating the volatility of our slot product has been the most challenging. QCI accomplished this by introducing their proprietary calculations for determining how volatile your slot floor is with four different volatility models," said Sam Peralta, the Regional Director of IT for San Carlos Apache Gaming Enterprise.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, stated that "San Carlos Apache Gaming Enterprise's decision to select our Unified Gaming Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customers' needs. The Nimble Edition was developed specifically for casinos with under 1,000 slots, allowing their hosts, marketing executives and casino operations teams to function in a modern, data-enriched environment. With over 45 casino resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites worldwide utilizing QCI's Unified Gaming Platform worldwide, we are confident our proven product will meet the growing needs of the San Carlos Apache Gaming Enterprise."

Set in the scenic copper corridor on highway 77, Apache Sky Casino offers almost 300 state-of-the-art slot machines, featuring the newest titles and classic favorites. Friendly blackjack dealers are ready to deal you in on live action. To discover more visit apacheskycasino.com.

Located five miles east of Globe, Arizona on Highway 70, Apache Gold Casino features 400-plus exciting slot machines, including your all-time favorites and new titles which are waiting for you to take them for a spin. Enjoy a variety of food options such as the Black River Grill which offers casual dining, while the Apache Prime Steakhouse delivers fine dining. To learn more visit Apache-Gold-Casino.com.

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in 45+ casino resorts in North America and 3,000+ sites across four continents. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing $10 billion+ in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

