Atento Appoints Hernan van Waveren as Investor Relations Director

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's five largest providers of customer relationship and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) services and sector leader in Latin America, announced today that Hernan van Waveren has been appointed Investor Relations Director of the Company, effective immediately.

Atento (PRNewsfoto/Atento) (PRNewswire)

In his role, Mr. van Waveren will lead Atento's engagement with institutional and individual investors as well as equity and fixed income research analysts, among other members of the global investment community. He brings to Atento extensive experience on both the Buyside and Sellside of the US and Latin American capital markets, having held senior positions in asset management and investment banking.

Mr. van Waveren joined Atento from US-based Believing Capital, where he was Chief Executive Officer of the firm, a purpose-driven, ESG-focused Multi-family Office serving clients in the US, Latin America and Europe. Previously he was CEO of SAH Group Investments, a US-based Single-family Office where he led liquid and direct investments across asset classes and consistently outperformed market benchmarks. Mr. van Waveren began his career in the global capital markets at JPMorgan, where he was initially a member of investment banking teams providing M&A, IPO and Structured Finance advisory, among other areas. Mr. van Waveren subsequently moved to the bank's asset management area, where he was a position trader managing approximately $1.5 billion in client assets.

Mr. van Waveren received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics (Finance Major) from St. Andrew's University and a certificate in Compassion Cultivation Training from Stanford University. He previously held FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses and is multi-lingual (English and Spanish).

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BPO") services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 14 countries where it employs approximately 139,800 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. Also, in 2021 Everest named Atento as a star performer Gartner named the company as a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant. For more information visit www.atento.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "intends," "continue" or similar terminology. In particular, these forward-looking statements include those about the refinancing of Atento's existing super senior revolving credit facility with its new super senior credit facility. These statements reflect only Atento's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance, results or outcomes. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition in Atento's highly competitive industries; increases in the cost of voice and data services or significant interruptions in these services; Atento's ability to keep pace with its clients' needs for rapid technological change and systems availability; the continued deployment and adoption of emerging technologies; the loss, financial difficulties or bankruptcy of any key clients; the effects of global economic trends on the businesses of Atento's clients; the non-exclusive nature of Atento's client contracts and the absence of revenue commitments; security and privacy breaches of the systems Atento uses to protect personal data; the cost of pending and future litigation; the cost of defending Atento against intellectual property infringement claims; extensive regulation affecting many of Atento's businesses; Atento's ability to protect its proprietary information or technology; service interruptions to Atento's data and operation centers; Atento's ability to retain key personnel and attract a sufficient number of qualified employees; increases in labor costs and turnover rates; the political, economic and other conditions in the countries where Atento operates; changes in foreign exchange rates; Atento's ability to complete future acquisitions and integrate or achieve the objectives of its recent and future acquisitions; future impairments of our substantial goodwill, intangible assets, or other long-lived assets; Atento's ability to recover consumer receivables on behalf of its clients; and the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Atento is also subject to other risk factors described in documents filed by Atento with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made. Atento undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media inquiries

press@atento.com

Investor and analyst inquiries

Hernan van Waveren

+1 979-633-9539

hernan.vanwaveren@atento.com

InspIR Group

Ivan Peill

+1 646-452-2335

ivan@inspirgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atento S.A.